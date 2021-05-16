Valerien Ismael has led Barnsley from fourth-bottom to fifth since taking over in October

Valerien Ismael says his Barnsley side are underdogs for their Championship play-off semi-final against Swansea, ahead of Monday's first leg at Oakwell.

The Tykes finished fifth in the second tier in the regular season, their highest league finish since 1999-2000.

The Swans are in the Championship play-offs for the second successive season.

"They're one of the best teams in the league and normally they'd be promoted. There's big pressure on them," he told BBC Radio Sheffield.

"When you see the four teams in the play-offs, we are the underdogs. The other three teams have bigger budgets and more player depth, but we have our intensity and our desire. Mentally we are really strong and that's how we can compete.

"It was not the expectation that Barnsley would be where we are."

Swansea beat Barnsley 2-0 in both league meetings this season, but head coach Steve Cooper has brushed off Ismael's claim, believing Swansea, Barnsley and fellow semi-finalists Brentford and Bournemouth start on an equal footing.

"We are all in the mix. It's one phase done in the league and we all start again in the play-offs - four teams and we all start in the same spot," Cooper said.

"It's whoever performs in the two games to start with, one will get through from both ties and then there is another game after that. It's four teams in exactly the same position all vying for the same thing.

"We had a good go at automatic promotion even though at the end we found it difficult... the play-offs give you a second chance of getting promoted. We've got to back ourselves and believe in what we do."

Grimes 'can't wait to play in front of Jack Army again'

'The same feeling as when you first date your wife'

Ismael has been in charge of the Tykes since October, but Monday will be the first time he will have led the team in front of their supporters.

The last time they played in front of fans at Oakwell, Barnsley lost 2-0 at home to Cardiff City in March 2020 under the management of Gerhard Struber to drop to the bottom of the Championship.

Ismael, who took over with the club fourth-bottom of the table, likened his excitement at leading the team in front of the home support to "the feeling of going on a date with your wife for the first time".

"I'm looking forward to having the feeling of the crowd and it's great that the fans can meet the players," he said.

"It is like the same feeling you have when you go on a date with your wife for the first time. You are excited and you are nervous."

He added: "You have to enjoy the moment. It's a big thing in the career of all the players. We want to have no regrets at the end of the two games."

Swansea's only injury absentee heading into the play-offs is Wales Under-21 defender Brandon Cooper, who picked up an ankle injury in training this week which will keep him out until next season.

Barnsley come to Wales for the decisive second leg on Saturday.