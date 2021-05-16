Last updated on .From the section Championship

Bryan Mbeumo's second-half goal gave Brentford victory at Bournemouth in April

Jonathan Woodgate says Bournemouth will be underdogs against Brentford in the Championship play-off semi-final, but believes they have vital experience.

While Bournemouth come into the tie on the back of three straight defeats, Woodgate feel his players are prepared.

"We know it's going to be difficult, but we're looking forward to the challenge," he said.

"We've got some experienced and quality players to lean on in our dressing room when times gets tough."

The Cherries, who finished sixth, are bidding to return to the Premier League at the first attempt, while third-placed Brentford will hope to avenge last season's play-off final defeat by Fulham.

Thomas Frank's side won their last four matches in the regular season and are unbeaten in 12 league games.

"They're an outstanding team and no doubt they'll be favourites," Woodgate told BBC South Today.

"In two-legged ties, you have to try and stay in the game as long as you can.

"There's lots of people in this squad and in my backroom staff who had experience of these big two-legged play-offs, so we're hoping that will stand us in good stead.

"When we were beaten by Barnsley at home in March, we had to start going on a run.

"We were five points behind Reading at that stage and ended up finishing seven points ahead of them. We got into the play-offs with three games to play, so these players can play big games.

"We may have lost the last three games, but we've won seven out of the past 10 games and we were outstanding in those seven games.

"It's a totally different ball game when you get into the play-offs and we'll be ready."

Forward Junior Stanislas will continue to miss out for Bournemouth with a hamstring strain, but he could be fit in time for the second leg on Saturday.

Brentford have been boosted by a return to fitness for full-back Rico Henry after his own hamstring problems.

Henry, 23, has been out of action since the end of February.

Play-off final heartbreak will "fuel" Brentford - Frank

The two sides met on the same ground as recently as 24 April when Bryan Mbeumo's goal secured a 1-0 win for Brentford.

The Bees also came from behind in an entertaining 2-1 win at Brentford Community Stadium in December.

But they will be desperate to go one better than last season when an extra time defeat by Fulham came after they had spurned a chance to secure automatic promotion.

Thomas Frank (right) will hope Ivan Toney can add to his golden boot-winning tally of 31 league goals this season

"I think it has definitely been the fuel throughout the season and the players have used it brilliantly," head coach Thomas Frank said about their Wembley heartache last August.

"Now it is the cup tournament of the season, it is still a fuel, but also an experience that, even if you do everything perfect, you can still lose a match.

"We need to go into the match with that burning desire. Leave everything out there. Be brave. Do what we normally do.

"We are ready, we will attack and know we're going to play against good teams and a good team in Bournemouth who have done fantastic, and then it will be down to the fine, fine margins in the second leg."