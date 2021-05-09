French Ligue 1
RennesRennes1PSGParis Saint Germain1

Rennes 1-1 Paris St-Germain: Mauricio Pochettino's side miss chance to close in on leaders Lille

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Neymar converts a penalty against Rennes
Neymar had given PSG the lead from the penalty spot

Paris St-Germain's hopes of winning the Ligue 1 title were dealt a blow as they were held to a draw by Rennes.

Neymar had put PSG ahead on the stroke of half-time when he converted from the spot after VAR awarded a penalty for a foul on Layvin Kurzawa.

However, Serhou Guirassy headed in a late equaliser, before Presnel Kimpembe was sent off for PSG.

The draw means they are three points behind leaders Lille with just two games remaining.

The result adds to an already disappointing week for Mauricio Pochettino's side following their Champions League semi-final exit at the hands of Manchester City last Tuesday.

Line-ups

Rennes

Formation 4-4-2

  • 16Gomis
  • 27TraoréSubstituted forSoppyat 90+3'minutes
  • 3Da Silva
  • 6AguerdBooked at 45mins
  • 17Faitout MaouassaSubstituted forChagas Estevaoat 78'minutes
  • 14Bourigeaud
  • 33UgochukwuSubstituted forGrenierat 61'minutes
  • 20TaitBooked at 90mins
  • 18Doku
  • 7TerrierSubstituted forDioufat 79'minutesBooked at 80mins
  • 9GuirassySubstituted forDel Castilloat 90+2'minutesBooked at 89mins

Substitutes

  • 1Salin
  • 4Nyamsi
  • 5Chagas Estevao
  • 8Grenier
  • 12Lea Siliki
  • 22Del Castillo
  • 32Diouf
  • 34Soppy
  • 35Abline

PSG

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Navas
  • 31DagbaSubstituted forFlorenziat 80'minutes
  • 5Marquinhos
  • 3KimpembeBooked at 87mins
  • 20KurzawaSubstituted forDialloat 55'minutes
  • 21HerreraBooked at 57minsSubstituted forGueyeat 70'minutes
  • 15Danilo
  • 23DraxlerSubstituted forIcardiat 80'minutes
  • 11Di MaríaSubstituted forRafinhaat 69'minutes
  • 18Kean
  • 10Neymar

Substitutes

  • 8Paredes
  • 9Icardi
  • 12Rafinha
  • 16Rico
  • 19Sarabia
  • 22Diallo
  • 24Florenzi
  • 25Bakker
  • 27Gueye
Referee:
Ruddy Buquet

Match Stats

Home TeamRennesAway TeamPSG
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home19
Away12
Shots on Target
Home10
Away4
Corners
Home9
Away3
Fouls
Home12
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Rennes 1, Paris Saint Germain 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Rennes 1, Paris Saint Germain 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jéremy Doku (Rennes) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Dalbert.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Marquinhos (Paris Saint Germain).

  5. Post update

    Flavien Tait (Rennes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Offside, Rennes. Clément Grenier tries a through ball, but Romain Del Castillo is caught offside.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Rennes. Brandon Soppy replaces Hamari Traoré.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Rennes. Romain Del Castillo replaces Serhou Guirassy.

  9. Booking

    Flavien Tait (Rennes) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  10. Post update

    Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Flavien Tait (Rennes).

  12. Post update

    Corner, Rennes. Conceded by Keylor Navas.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Flavien Tait (Rennes) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Benjamin Bourigeaud.

  14. Booking

    Romain Del Castillo (Rennes) is shown the yellow card.

  15. Dismissal

    Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the red card.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain).

  17. Post update

    Jéremy Doku (Rennes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Benjamin Bourigeaud (Rennes) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Serhou Guirassy (Rennes) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Moise Kean (Paris Saint Germain).

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 9th May 2021

  • RennesRennes1PSGParis Saint Germain1
  • Saint-ÉtienneSaint-Étienne1MarseilleMarseille0
  • AngersAngers3DijonDijon0
  • MetzMetz0NîmesNîmes3
  • NiceNice3BrestBrest2
  • StrasbourgStrasbourg2MontpellierMontpellier3
  • ReimsReims0MonacoMonaco1

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lille362310362224079
2PSG36244880285276
3Monaco36235874413374
4Lyon362110574383673
5Marseille361511105044656
6Lens361511105551456
7Rennes3615101149381155
8Montpellier361311125861-350
9Nice36147154749-249
10Metz361210144245-346
11Saint-Étienne36129154253-1145
12Angers36128163753-1644
13Reims36915124144-342
14Brest36117185064-1440
15Bordeaux36116193755-1839
16Strasbourg36108184657-1138
17Lorient36108184766-1938
18Nantes36813154253-1137
19Nîmes3698193864-2635
20Dijon3639242469-4518
View full French Ligue 1 table

Top Stories