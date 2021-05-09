Last updated on .From the section European Football

Neymar had given PSG the lead from the penalty spot

Paris St-Germain's hopes of winning the Ligue 1 title were dealt a blow as they were held to a draw by Rennes.

Neymar had put PSG ahead on the stroke of half-time when he converted from the spot after VAR awarded a penalty for a foul on Layvin Kurzawa.

However, Serhou Guirassy headed in a late equaliser, before Presnel Kimpembe was sent off for PSG.

The draw means they are three points behind leaders Lille with just two games remaining.

The result adds to an already disappointing week for Mauricio Pochettino's side following their Champions League semi-final exit at the hands of Manchester City last Tuesday.