Paris St-Germain's hopes of winning the Ligue 1 title were dealt a blow as they were held to a draw by Rennes.
Neymar had put PSG ahead on the stroke of half-time when he converted from the spot after VAR awarded a penalty for a foul on Layvin Kurzawa.
However, Serhou Guirassy headed in a late equaliser, before Presnel Kimpembe was sent off for PSG.
The draw means they are three points behind leaders Lille with just two games remaining.
The result adds to an already disappointing week for Mauricio Pochettino's side following their Champions League semi-final exit at the hands of Manchester City last Tuesday.
Line-ups
Rennes
Formation 4-4-2
- 16Gomis
- 27TraoréSubstituted forSoppyat 90+3'minutes
- 3Da Silva
- 6AguerdBooked at 45mins
- 17Faitout MaouassaSubstituted forChagas Estevaoat 78'minutes
- 14Bourigeaud
- 33UgochukwuSubstituted forGrenierat 61'minutes
- 20TaitBooked at 90mins
- 18Doku
- 7TerrierSubstituted forDioufat 79'minutesBooked at 80mins
- 9GuirassySubstituted forDel Castilloat 90+2'minutesBooked at 89mins
Substitutes
- 1Salin
- 4Nyamsi
- 5Chagas Estevao
- 8Grenier
- 12Lea Siliki
- 22Del Castillo
- 32Diouf
- 34Soppy
- 35Abline
PSG
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Navas
- 31DagbaSubstituted forFlorenziat 80'minutes
- 5Marquinhos
- 3KimpembeBooked at 87mins
- 20KurzawaSubstituted forDialloat 55'minutes
- 21HerreraBooked at 57minsSubstituted forGueyeat 70'minutes
- 15Danilo
- 23DraxlerSubstituted forIcardiat 80'minutes
- 11Di MaríaSubstituted forRafinhaat 69'minutes
- 18Kean
- 10Neymar
Substitutes
- 8Paredes
- 9Icardi
- 12Rafinha
- 16Rico
- 19Sarabia
- 22Diallo
- 24Florenzi
- 25Bakker
- 27Gueye
- Referee:
- Ruddy Buquet
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home10
- Away4
- Corners
- Home9
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Rennes 1, Paris Saint Germain 1.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jéremy Doku (Rennes) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Dalbert.
Post update
Foul by Marquinhos (Paris Saint Germain).
Post update
Flavien Tait (Rennes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Offside, Rennes. Clément Grenier tries a through ball, but Romain Del Castillo is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Rennes. Brandon Soppy replaces Hamari Traoré.
Substitution
Substitution, Rennes. Romain Del Castillo replaces Serhou Guirassy.
Booking
Flavien Tait (Rennes) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Flavien Tait (Rennes).
Post update
Corner, Rennes. Conceded by Keylor Navas.
Post update
Attempt saved. Flavien Tait (Rennes) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Benjamin Bourigeaud.
Booking
Romain Del Castillo (Rennes) is shown the yellow card.
Dismissal
Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the red card.
Post update
Foul by Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain).
Post update
Jéremy Doku (Rennes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Benjamin Bourigeaud (Rennes) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Post update
Attempt saved. Serhou Guirassy (Rennes) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Post update
Foul by Moise Kean (Paris Saint Germain).