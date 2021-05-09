Last updated on .From the section European Football

Fikayo Tomori's last league goal was a long-range effort for Chelsea at Wolves in September 2019

AC Milan won at Juventus to leave last season's champions battling to qualify for next season's Champions League.

The two sides went into the game joint-fourth in Serie A and Brahim Diaz gave Milan the lead right on half-time.

Late goals by Ante Rebic and on-loan Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori then sealed victory to send Milan third.

Juve are now a point outside the top four with three games left, which includes a home game against this season's champions Inter Milan.

Juve defender Giorgio Chiellini sent a free header wide from a Juan Cuadrado corner before Wojciech Szczesny was at fault for Milan's opener.

The former Arsenal goalkeeper punched a deep Hakan Calhanoglu free-kick straight to Diaz, and the on-loan Real Madrid forward bundled the ball past Cuadrado before curling it into the top corner from just inside the box.

Rodrigo Bentancur had a shot saved by Milan keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma just after the break before Milan's Franck Kessie had a penalty saved by Szczesny following a Chiellini handball.

But Rebic curled in a fine second goal from outside the box before Englishman Tomori, 23, headed in his first goal for the club from Calhanoglu's free-kick.