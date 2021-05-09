Match ends, Real Madrid 2, Sevilla 2.
A late Diego Carlos own goal earned a point for Real Madrid against Sevilla as the defending champions were denied top spot in La Liga.
Toni Kroos' shot in the 94th minute deflected in off Carlos as Real levelled for a second time to go two points behind leaders Atletico Madrid.
Fernando put Sevilla ahead midway through the first half after slotting in from Ivan Rakitic's knock-down.
Substitute Marco Asensio equalised for Real before Rakitic scored a penalty.
Rakitic's spot-kick came after Eder Militao was penalised for a handball following a video assistant referee review, but only after Karim Benzema had been brought down in the penalty area at the opposite end by Sevilla goalkeeper Yassine Bounou during a frantic few minutes.
Benzema appeared to have put Real ahead after 12 minutes with a header from Alvaro Odriozola's cross, however a VAR review found the full-back to be marginally offside.
Two points now separate Spain's top three - with Barcelona, in third, level on points with Real - with three games remaining.
Sevilla were denied a victory that would have taken them within four points of the lead and Julen Lopetegui's side now look out of contention, sitting six points off the pace.
On Saturday, leaders Atletico protected their two-point lead at the top of La Liga with a goalless draw at Barcelona.
Line-ups
Real Madrid
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Courtois
- 19Odriozola
- 3Militão
- 6Nacho
- 12MarceloSubstituted forGutiérrezat 66'minutes
- 10ModricSubstituted forAsensioat 66'minutes
- 14CasemiroBooked at 21mins
- 8Kroos
- 15Valverde
- 9Benzema
- 20Vinícius JúniorSubstituted forE Hazardat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 7E Hazard
- 11Asensio
- 13Lunin
- 22Isco
- 24Mariano
- 25Rodrygo
- 26Altube
- 31Blanco
- 35Gutiérrez
Sevilla
Formation 4-3-3
- 13Bono
- 16Navas
- 12Koundé
- 20Santos Silva
- 19Acuña
- 8JordánSubstituted forGudeljat 84'minutesBooked at 85mins
- 25Reges
- 10RakiticSubstituted forTorresat 88'minutes
- 7Fernández SaezBooked at 56minsSubstituted forRodríguezat 83'minutes
- 24GómezSubstituted forEn-Nesyriat 56'minutes
- 5OcamposSubstituted forde Jongat 88'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Vaclik
- 3Gómez
- 4Rekik
- 6Gudelj
- 9de Jong
- 14Rodríguez
- 15En-Nesyri
- 17Vidal
- 18Escudero
- 21Torres
- 22Vázquez
- 31Díaz
- Referee:
- Juan Martínez Munuera
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away3
- Corners
- Home7
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away8
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Real Madrid 2, Sevilla 2.
Post update
Attempt missed. Casemiro (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Nacho.
Goal!
Own Goal by Diego Carlos, Sevilla. Real Madrid 2, Sevilla 2.
Post update
Attempt missed. Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Karim Benzema.
Post update
Miguel Gutiérrez (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Óliver Torres (Sevilla).
Substitution
Substitution, Sevilla. Luuk de Jong replaces Lucas Ocampos.
Substitution
Substitution, Sevilla. Óliver Torres replaces Ivan Rakitic.
Post update
Foul by Álvaro Odriozola (Real Madrid).
Post update
Óscar Rodríguez (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Nemanja Gudelj (Sevilla) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Eden Hazard (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Nemanja Gudelj (Sevilla).
Substitution
Substitution, Sevilla. Nemanja Gudelj replaces Joan Jordán.
Substitution
Substitution, Sevilla. Óscar Rodríguez replaces Suso.
Post update
Attempt missed. Eder Militão (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Federico Valverde.
Post update
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Suso.
Post update
Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Marcos Acuña (Sevilla).
