Real MadridReal Madrid2SevillaSevilla2

Real Madrid 2-2 Sevilla: Real denied top spot in La Liga

Real Madrid players speak to the referee
Real Madrid are two points behind Atletico Madrid with three games to go

A late Diego Carlos own goal earned a point for Real Madrid against Sevilla as the defending champions were denied top spot in La Liga.

Toni Kroos' shot in the 94th minute deflected in off Carlos as Real levelled for a second time to go two points behind leaders Atletico Madrid.

Fernando put Sevilla ahead midway through the first half after slotting in from Ivan Rakitic's knock-down.

Substitute Marco Asensio equalised for Real before Rakitic scored a penalty.

Rakitic's spot-kick came after Eder Militao was penalised for a handball following a video assistant referee review, but only after Karim Benzema had been brought down in the penalty area at the opposite end by Sevilla goalkeeper Yassine Bounou during a frantic few minutes.

Benzema appeared to have put Real ahead after 12 minutes with a header from Alvaro Odriozola's cross, however a VAR review found the full-back to be marginally offside.

Two points now separate Spain's top three - with Barcelona, in third, level on points with Real - with three games remaining.

Sevilla were denied a victory that would have taken them within four points of the lead and Julen Lopetegui's side now look out of contention, sitting six points off the pace.

On Saturday, leaders Atletico protected their two-point lead at the top of La Liga with a goalless draw at Barcelona.

Line-ups

Real Madrid

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Courtois
  • 19Odriozola
  • 3Militão
  • 6Nacho
  • 12MarceloSubstituted forGutiérrezat 66'minutes
  • 10ModricSubstituted forAsensioat 66'minutes
  • 14CasemiroBooked at 21mins
  • 8Kroos
  • 15Valverde
  • 9Benzema
  • 20Vinícius JúniorSubstituted forE Hazardat 79'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7E Hazard
  • 11Asensio
  • 13Lunin
  • 22Isco
  • 24Mariano
  • 25Rodrygo
  • 26Altube
  • 31Blanco
  • 35Gutiérrez

Sevilla

Formation 4-3-3

  • 13Bono
  • 16Navas
  • 12Koundé
  • 20Santos Silva
  • 19Acuña
  • 8JordánSubstituted forGudeljat 84'minutesBooked at 85mins
  • 25Reges
  • 10RakiticSubstituted forTorresat 88'minutes
  • 7Fernández SaezBooked at 56minsSubstituted forRodríguezat 83'minutes
  • 24GómezSubstituted forEn-Nesyriat 56'minutes
  • 5OcamposSubstituted forde Jongat 88'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Vaclik
  • 3Gómez
  • 4Rekik
  • 6Gudelj
  • 9de Jong
  • 14Rodríguez
  • 15En-Nesyri
  • 17Vidal
  • 18Escudero
  • 21Torres
  • 22Vázquez
  • 31Díaz
Referee:
Juan Martínez Munuera

Match Stats

Home TeamReal MadridAway TeamSevilla
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home16
Away7
Shots on Target
Home6
Away3
Corners
Home7
Away3
Fouls
Home8
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Real Madrid 2, Sevilla 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Real Madrid 2, Sevilla 2.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Casemiro (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Nacho.

  4. Goal!

    Own Goal by Diego Carlos, Sevilla. Real Madrid 2, Sevilla 2.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Karim Benzema.

  6. Post update

    Miguel Gutiérrez (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Óliver Torres (Sevilla).

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Sevilla. Luuk de Jong replaces Lucas Ocampos.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Sevilla. Óliver Torres replaces Ivan Rakitic.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Álvaro Odriozola (Real Madrid).

  11. Post update

    Óscar Rodríguez (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Booking

    Nemanja Gudelj (Sevilla) is shown the yellow card.

  13. Post update

    Eden Hazard (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Nemanja Gudelj (Sevilla).

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Sevilla. Nemanja Gudelj replaces Joan Jordán.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Sevilla. Óscar Rodríguez replaces Suso.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Eder Militão (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Federico Valverde.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Suso.

  19. Post update

    Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Marcos Acuña (Sevilla).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 9th May 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atl Madrid35238461223977
2Real Madrid35229460263475
3Barcelona35236680334775
4Sevilla35225851292271
5Real Sociedad351511953351856
6Villarreal351313953421152
7Real Betis34149114346-351
8Celta Vigo351211125053-347
9Ath Bilbao351113114638846
10Granada34136154355-1245
11Cádiz351110143150-1943
12Osasuna351011143343-1041
13Valencia35912144651-539
14Levante35912144050-1039
15Getafe35810172641-1534
16Alavés35711173054-2432
17Real Valladolid35516143249-1731
18Huesca35612173352-1930
19Elche35612172952-2330
20Eibar35611182746-1929
View full Spanish La Liga table

