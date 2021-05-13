You can watch the FA Cup final live on BBC One and the BBC Sport website, with coverage starting at 16:15 BST on Saturday. Kick-off is at 17:15 BST.

The 140th FA Cup final sees eight-time winners Chelsea face Leicester City in front of around 21,000 fans at Wembley on Saturday.

This is Chelsea's 15th final, while the Foxes are in their fifth - but will this be the first one they win?

BBC football expert Mark Lawrenson has pitted his wits against a different guest in every round of this season's FA Cup.

For the final, he is up against Radio 1Xtra DJ Ace, who supports FA Cup holders Arsenal.

"David Rocastle and Kevin Campbell were my Arsenal heroes when I was growing up," Ace told BBC Sport. "Kevin came into my school when I was seven or eight and meeting him blew my mind."

Arsenal beat Chelsea in last year's final but their defence ended in January at the hands of Southampton in the fourth round.

The Gunners have been inconsistent in the Premier League in 2020-21 and lost to Villarreal in the semi-finals of the Europa League.

Ace told BBC Sport: "From an Arsenal point of view, I'm just glad the season is almost over! It hasn't been the best for us.

"There have been a few moments where it has looked like we have clicked, but then we've gone on runs where we have lost or dropped points, including in games we should have won - those have been the most annoying.

"But, as frustrating as it has been for Arsenal, I have still really enjoyed this season as a football fan - the joy of the Premier League is that you never know what is going to happen, and it's been amazing to see the likes of Leicester doing so well, including in the FA Cup. I think it's great for the sport."

There is no replay in the FA Cup final. If the score is level after 90 minutes, it will be decided by extra time and penalties.

LAWRO'S FA CUP FINAL PREDICTION

SATURDAY

Chelsea v Leicester (FA Cup final, 17:15 BST)

Chelsea's midweek defeat to Arsenal opens the door a little to the teams below them in the race for the top four, especially because they are trying to win the FA Cup this weekend, while their rivals play in the Premier League.

The Blues made seven changes for the Gunners game, which felt like too many to me - even with a game like this next. It obviously backfired because of the result they got.

Thomas Tuchel will pick his strongest team here though, and I think they will have too much for Leicester - the Foxes got a good win at Old Trafford on Tuesday, but that was against a weakened Manchester United side.

It will be close but, from what I've seen of Brendan Rodgers' side in the past few weeks, I am not sure they have got enough about them to break down this Chelsea side.

Having around 20,000 fans back inside Wembley will help, though, especially for whichever team falls behind and needs to be lifted to come back.

I am still sticking with Chelsea to win it, though. They will create more chances, and they just have to take them.

Lawro's prediction: 1-0

Ace's prediction: I'm going with Leicester. I think Chelsea will have their eyes on a different prize with the Champions League final in a couple of weeks. For Tuchel to come in and win the FA Cup straight away would really make his mark, but winning the Champions League would say even more. 1-2

Lawro is making predictions for all 380 Premier League matches this season, against a variety of guests - Ace has also looked at this weekend's league games.

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

LAWRO'S PREMIER LEAGUE PREDICTIONS

FRIDAY

Newcastle v Man City (20:00 BST)

Newcastle got another great result last time out, winning at Leicester, but it's no coincidence that they are doing well now they have their best players back fit.

This is a very difficult game to predict, because I have no idea what sort of team Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola will put out, with his team confirmed as champions and the Champions League final two weeks away.

Match of the Day: Man City's Fernandinho reveals he was unaware of team's title triumph

City have got two more league games after this one, away at Brighton on Tuesday and then at home to Everton on the final day. Guardiola will have a pretty good idea of his team to face Chelsea in Portugal, but he can't just rest all of them for a fortnight - he needs to keep them sharp.

Who he chooses to use beforehand, and when, is going to be key for making sure his best side are absolutely ready physically on 29 May. We might see a non-performance from City in one of their games before then, but I'm guessing their team will be strong enough to beat Newcastle.

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Ace's prediction: Newcastle are safe and City are champions - I'm going to go with City. 0-2

SATURDAY

Burnley v Leeds United (12:30 BST)

Burnley made sure of their safety, and relegated Fulham at the same time, with their win at Craven Cottage on Monday. I never really felt the Clarets were ever in serious danger of the drop, though.

Because they know they are staying up, Sean Dyche's side might be more open than usual here - this game has a an 'end of season' feel to it.

Leeds will definitely go for it again though. They were very impressive in their win over Tottenham last time out, and in control for most of it.

Lawro's prediction: 1-2

Ace's prediction: Leeds have been brilliant and they are going to be a team to watch next season too. 1-2

Southampton v Fulham (15:00 BST)

Southampton looked sharp against Liverpool last weekend and could easily have left Anfield with a draw, then Danny Ings came back to fire them to victory over Crystal Palace on Tuesday.

I'd expect Saints to get the better of Fulham too but, considering the Cottagers have been relegated, they are not a bad side at all.

Fulham's slow start obviously didn't help but even when they improved they didn't get the results their performances often deserved. They are going down, but at least they had a good go at staying up.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Ace's prediction: 1-0

Brighton v West Ham (20:00 BST)

West Ham's home defeat by Everton last weekend all but finished off their hopes of making the top four, even though it is still mathematically possible. I see more frustration for David Moyes' side here too.

Brighton will be without suspended duo Lewis Dunk and Neal Maupay after their red cards against Wolves. That should help the Hammers, but I still think Brighton will get something out of the game.

Staying up again this time means the Seagulls will spend a fifth consecutive season in the top flight for the first time in their history, which is a great achievement.

Well done to Brighton boss Graham Potter, and to the club's board - because they went out on a limb to bring him in as manager in 2019, and gave him a long contract too.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Ace's prediction: Brighton are very well organised team but I am backing West Ham here. 0-1

SUNDAY

Crystal Palace v Aston Villa (12:00 BST)

It was great to see Jack Grealish return from injury when he came off the bench in Aston Villa's midweek draw with Everton, but it is asking a lot for him to hit the ground running and have his usual impact in games.

So I am going for Crystal Palace. They have lost four of their past five games but I don't think they are playing as badly as those results suggest.

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Ace's prediction: I'm going for a very dull draw. 0-0

Tottenham v Wolves (14:05 BST)

Wolves have started to pick up a bit in the past few weeks, but it says a lot about their season that they probably still won't finish in the top half of the table.

It's hard to know exactly what to expect from Tottenham. On paper, they should win this game, but they will have to play a lot better than they did in their defeat by Leeds last time out.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Ace's prediction: I'd absolutely love it if Arsenal finished above Tottenham, but unfortunately I don't see it happening. 1-0

West Brom v Liverpool (16:30 BST)

Liverpool's last three games of the season are all winnable - this one, then Burnley away and Crystal Palace at home.

But the reason the Reds are outside of the top four is because they have been dropping points against teams they should beat - they don't win enough of them.

West Brom's relegation last weekend should help Jurgen Klopp's side on Sunday, though.

Yes, I know you could argue that the pressure is off the Baggies now, and they can play with a bit of freedom.

From Liverpool's point of view, though, I'd much rather be facing a team that has just gone down rather than be in a scenario where West Brom are still fighting hard to survive.

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Ace's prediction: 0-3

Everton v Sheff Utd (19:00 BST)

Everton's home form is the biggest reason they are not in the race for the top four - they have won only five out of 17 league games at Goodison Park so far this season.

But they will surely manage to beat Sheffield United, who have the worst away record in the Premier League - one win, one draw and 15 defeats from 17 games on the road.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Ace's prediction: I've got a feeling we will see a bit of a surprise here - and Sheffield United will get something. 0-0

Lawro and Ace were speaking to BBC Sport's Chris Bevan.

Total scores after week 35 Lawro 2,860 Guests 2,320