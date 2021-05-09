Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Priscilla Chinchilla (left) scored twice for Glasgow City

Glasgow City are five points clear at the top of the SWPL after Priscila Chinchilla's double saw off title rivals Rangers.

The Costa Rican international netted twice in the opening 36 minutes, as Rangers fell to third in the table.

Celtic moved into second following a 3-0 win over Motherwell, ahead of their meeting with City on Wednesday.

Elsewhere, Hibernian beat Forfar Farmington 5-0, and Spartans were 3-0 winners over bottom-club Hearts.

And, for the second time in two weeks a team had to finish the last 10 minutes with an outfield player in goals, after Lia Tweedie had to replace red-carded Hearts goalkeeper Charlotte Parker-Smith.

At the top of the table, City exacted revenge on Rangers following their 5-0 loss to Malky Thomson's team in December.

Rangers improved after the break but could not find a way past Scotland goalkeeper Lee Alexander, and now trail the 13-in-a-row champions by six points.

And City could extend the gap at the top should they beat Celtic on Wednesday, who moved into second place after a Rachel Donaldson double and a Sarah Teegarden double - all before half-time - was enough to beat Motherwell.

"We had to make sure that we put it right this time," City goalkeeper Alexander told BBC Alba.

"It's three points today, it's job done, but we know we've still got a lot of points to play for."