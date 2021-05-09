Karl Robinson was sent off in the 81st minute of the game at the Stadium of Light

Oxford United manager Karl Robinson has been handed a four-game touchline ban after being found guilty of improper conduct by the Football Association.

Robinson, 40, and Oxford have also been fined for incidents that took place in the U's match at Sunderland on 2 April.

The manager's suspension covers the entirety of the League One play-offs including a potential Wembley final.

Sunderland assistant Jamie McAllister has been suspended for six games, including a three-match stadium ban.

Police were called at half-time of the game after Oxford alleged that keeper Jack Stevens had been headbutted in the tunnel.

U's boss Robinson served the first match of the suspension on Sunday, watching from the stands as Oxford beat Burton to snatch sixth spot from Portsmouth on the final day of the regular season.

But the ban will prevent him from managing from the sidelines in the U's two-legged play-off semi-final against Blackpool plus, should Oxford progress, the final on 30 May - where Sunderland could await.

"I'm proud of my players and will always back them, as will all of the staff. What happened at Sunderland should never have got to that stage," Robinson told Oxford's website. external-link

"I wanted the police called because of an incident at half-time, not of our making, that sparked what happened later. Had that happened, then events after the final whistle would have been very different.

"I won't apologise for the staff and players caring and looking after each other but in a very long season it was just one fleeting moment where the passion we all have for this club spilled over."

The suspension is separate to the one-match ban Robinson, who was sent off in the defeat at Sunderland, has already served for using abusive or insulting language to a match official during the game.

Both clubs were charged with failing to control their players, while Sunderland assistant McAllister was, like Robinson, charged with improper conduct.

McAllister served the first game of his suspension in the Black Cats' 1-1 draw against Northampton on Sunday and, under the terms of the ban, will be unable to attend either leg of their play-off semi-final against Lincoln City.

He would also be banned from the touchline for the following three games including the play-off final should Sunderland beat the Imps, although the club have indicated they could appeal the punishment.