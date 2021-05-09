Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

Junior Hoilett joined Cardiff under then-boss Neil Warnock in October, 2016

Winger Junior Hoilett has announced he has left Cardiff City after five years at the Championship club.

The 30-year-old Canada international confirmed his exit on social media.

He stated it had "been a pleasure to call Cardiff my home for the past 5 years" as he praised fans and team-mates.

"It saddens me it has to come to an end, but it's nothing but LOVE on this side. Once a Bluebird always a Bluebird," added Hoilett.

He joined Cardiff on a free transfer in 2016 after leaving Queens Park Rangers having previously played in the Premier League for Blackburn Rovers.

Hoilett made 145 appearances for the Bluebirds, scoring 25 goals and helped them reach the Premier League for 2018-19, staying at Cardiff City Stadium after their relegation at the end of that campaign.