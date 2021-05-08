Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Leicester City are ready to crank up their pursuit of Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard, with manager Brendan Rodgers placing the Frenchman high on his list of transfer targets. (Daily Record) external-link

Striker Lyndon Dykes and midfielder Kenny McLean give Scotland boss Steve Clarke Euro 2020 injury concerns following the final day action in the English Championship. (Scotland on Sunday) external-link

Teenager Josh Doig is no rush to leave Hibs after joining Scott Brown and Steven Fletcher on the list of Scottish Football Writers' Young Player of the year winners from Easter Road. (Scotland on Sunday) external-link

St Johnstone are given boost ahead of today's Scottish Cup semi-final as former Scotland international Craig Bryson pens a new deal. (Courier) external-link

Craig Conway is uncertain whether he will stay on at St Johnstone beyond the summer but the 36-year-old would love to bow out with another Scottish Cup winners' medal. (Herald) external-link

Hibs striker Kevin Nesbit fires back at John Collins' "lazy" comments and sets his sights on Scottish Cup success after scoring in yesterday's semi-final victory. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Hibs boss Jack Ross is full of praise for his side after their Hampden win over Dundee United and jokes that his new green cardigan will be back on for the Scottish Cup final. (Scottish Sun) external-link