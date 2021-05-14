Everton v Sheffield United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti predicts the race to qualify for Europe will "go down to the final day" of the Premier League season

TEAM NEWS

James Rodriguez is fit and available for Everton after a three-match absence with a calf injury.

Defender Yerry Mina is not yet ready to return from a minor adductor problem.

Sheffield United have suffered a triple injury blow with the news that Sander Berge, Oliver Burke and Ethan Ampadu are unlikely to play again this season.

Berge recently returned from a long-term injury and won't be risked after suffering a niggle. Burke has a foot fracture and Ampadu a pelvic issue.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Everton's home form is the biggest reason they are not in the race for the top four - they have won only five out of 17 league games at Goodison Park so far this season.

But they will surely manage to beat Sheffield United, who have the worst away record in the Premier League - one win, one draw and 15 defeats from 17 games on the road.

Prediction: 2-0

Defeat against Everton would see him equal the record for most defeats by a player in a Premier League season

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Everton won the reverse fixture 1-0 and could complete the league double over Sheffield United for the first time since 1972-73.

The Toffee's could equal their longest league winning streak of three matches in this fixture, achieved from 1967 to 1968.

Everton

The Toffees' hopes of finishing in the European places suffered a blow as they played out a goalless draw against Aston Villa on Thursday night.

Ancelotti's side have only won two of their past nine Premier League matches (D4, L3).

Everton have lost eight of their 17 home league games in 2020-21, their most defeats at Goodison Park since 1993-94.

Fulham are the only team to have earned fewer than Everton's six points at home in 2021.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin played 12 times in all competitions for Sheffield United without scoring in 2015 and 2016. This season he has scored 16 goals in 36 appearances.

Sheffield United