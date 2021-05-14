West Bromwich Albion v Liverpool

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Sam Allardyce has said he expects his future to be announced at the end of the season

TEAM NEWS

Loanee Ainsley Maitland-Niles is available for West Brom, having been ineligible to face his parent club Arsenal last weekend.

Robert Snodgrass continues to recover from back surgery, while Branislav Ivanovic remains out with a hamstring injury.

Jurgen Klopp doesn't expect any major changes to the squad that faced Manchester United on Thursday night.

Ozan Kabak, James Milner, Naby Keita and Ben Davies remain doubts.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Liverpool's last three games of the season are all winnable - this one, then Burnley away and Crystal Palace at home.

But the reason the Reds are outside of the top four is because they have been dropping points against teams they should beat.

West Brom's relegation last weekend should help Jurgen Klopp's side on Sunday, though.

Yes, I know you could argue that the pressure is off the Baggies now, and they can play with a bit of freedom.

From Liverpool's point of view, though, I'd much rather be facing a team that has just gone down rather than be in a scenario where West Brom are still fighting hard to survive.

Prediction: 0-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Six of the past eight Premier League meetings have ended in a draw, with Liverpool winning the other two during the 2016-17 season.

The Reds are unbeaten in 11 Premier League matches against West Brom (W4, D7).

In this season's reverse fixture at Anfield, West Brom completed just 121 passes - 23 fewer than Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson.

West Bromwich Albion

West Brom were beaten in their first four home league matches under Sam Allardyce by an aggregate score of 17-0 but have lost just one of their subsequent seven, conceding five times.

Their most recent win at The Hawthorns over a reigning top-flight champion was in 1980-81 against Liverpool. They have lost their last 17 by an aggregate score of 44-9.

Albion could lose a 20th league game in a season for the first time since 2008-09.

Matheus Pereira has scored five goals in his past six appearances for the Baggies.

Sam Allardyce is unbeaten in his past five Premier League meetings with Liverpool (W1, D4). The last manager to go six unbeaten against the Reds was Tony Pulis during an eight-match streak between 2011 and 2016.

Liverpool