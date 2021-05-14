Crystal Palace v Aston Villa

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Villa captain Jack Grealish returned to action for the first time since February against Everton on Thursday.

TEAM NEWS

Crystal Palace may have James Tomkins back in contention following an eye injury but James McArthur is a doubt.

Patrick van Aanholt is unavailable due to family reasons and Nathaniel Clyne may miss out because of illness.

Jack Grealish is not yet ready to start for Aston Villa despite returning as a substitute against Everton on Thursday after a three-month absence.

Ollie Watkins is available after a ban but Matty Cash could miss out following a reoccurrence of a hamstring strain.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

It was great to see Jack Grealish return from injury when he came off the bench in Aston Villa's midweek draw with Everton, but it is asking a lot for him to hit the ground running and have his usual impact in games.

So I am going for Crystal Palace. They have lost four of their past five games but I don't think they are playing as badly as those results suggest.

Prediction: 2-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Crystal Palace have lost just once in their last 12 home league games against Aston Villa (W6, D5).

Villa are looking to complete their first league double over Palace since the 1980-81 season, the year they last won the top-flight title.

The Villans haven't scored more than once away from home against the Eagles in the league since a 4-2 defeat in December 1968.

Crystal Palace

The Eagles have lost four of their past five league matches.

They must win their final three games to reach 50 points for the first time in a Premier League season.

Palace have scored 31 Premier League goals at home since the start of last season, fewer than any of the 17 teams to have played both campaigns.

They have scored just twice in their last six home league matches.

Christian Benteke has scored eight Premier League goals this season but only one of them has been at Selhurst Park.

Benteke has scored five times in his past 11 league appearances, as many as he had managed in his previous 42 spanning three seasons.

Aston Villa