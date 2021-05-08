Last updated on .From the section Rotherham

Paul Warne says he has not thought about his future as Millers boss yet

Rotherham United's players would have rightfully been remembered as "gods" had they avoided relegation from the Championship, says boss Paul Warne.

The Millers conceded an 88th-minute equaliser against Cardiff City, when a win would have seen them stay in the division because of Derby County's draw with Sheffield Wednesday.

"I am broken at this moment," Warne said. "I can't see any sunshine yet.

"But when I wake up tomorrow, I will look back and reflect," he added.

"These players deserved to be cemented into the gods of Rotherham United."

Warne said the match was "a microcosm" of their season, with his side wasting a number of chances to add to the lead given to them by Lewis Wing after eight minutes.

"We have so much energy and heart, but haven't finished them off," Warne added.

"We kept trying to get the second goal and we had a few gilt-edged chances.

"If we had come here and lost 3-0, we could have accepted that maybe we are just not good enough at this level.

"But this feels worse; it's the hope that kills you.

"We haven't gone down because we couldn't win at Cardiff or Luton the other night. We have gone down because we didn't win enough crucial home games. That's what leaves a bad taste in my mouth.

"It's a sad day, but also a proud day."