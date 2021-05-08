Last updated on .From the section Irish

Navid Nasseri opened the scoring for Linfield

Linfield, Larne, Crusaders and Ballymena United all avoided potential upsets to move safely through to the quarter finals of the Irish Cup.

A second-half Andy Waterworth double helped the Blues ease to a 5-2 victory over Irish Premiership basement side Dungannon Swifts at Windsor Park.

Ronan Hale grabbed a hat-trick as Larne hammered Premier Intermediate League outfit Dollingstown.

The Crues beat Knockbreda 5-0 while Ballymena beat PSNI by the same score.

Nasseri opened the scoring for Linfield in the eighth minute, the winger controlling a ball over the top well before going round keeper Roy Carroll and finishing into an empty net, with Waterworth also ready to pounce.

The Swifts equalised almost immediately when a Shane McGinty cross found Caolin Coyle at the far post and he stooped to steer a well-placed header past Chris Johns.

Stephen Fallon gave the hosts a half-time lead when he poked home from close range after a clever cut-back from Waterworth, who was alert in the box when Conor Pepper's cross was closed down.

Two goals from Waterworth, both trademark close-range finishes, inside six minutes early in the second half eased David Healy's men into a 4-1 lead.

The impressive Cameron Palmer extended the margin late on before Shane McGinty grabbed a consolation for the Swifts with a fine strike in injury-time.

Waterworth and Palmer joined Nasseri on the Linfield scoresheet

Hale hits hat-trick for Larne

At Inver Park, Larne went ahead on 10 minutes when Lee Lynch drilled the ball across the face of goal and Dylan Mottley-Henry was first to react to force the ball past keeper Steven Maguire at the near post.

Liam Toman almost grabbed an instant equaliser when his free kick forced a great save from Larne keeper Conor Mitchell but instead it was the east Antrim side who doubled their advantage on the half-hour mark when Tomas Cosgrove clipped in a cross from the right and Marty Donnelly took a touch before poking home a low effort.

Dollingstown pulled a goal back two minutes in to the second half when Glenn Hand steered a shot beyond Conor Mitchell after a throw-in hadn't been cleared.

But Larne restored their two-goal advantage five minutes later when Mottley-Henry crossed from the right and Donnelly took a touch before firing home a crisp right-footed shot.

It was 4-1 on 57 minutes when Donnelly's quickly-taken free kick released Ronan Hale on the right hand side of the penalty area and he found the bottom corner with an angled drive.

Hale scored his second on 75 minutes following a clever dummy by Donnelly and substitute Matthew Lusty scored Larne's sixth from the penalty spot after he had been brought down.

As the visitors tired in the closing minutes, Larne added two more goals, firstly through Mottley-Henry before Hale completed his hat-trick with a low shot.

Sky Blues cruise through

Ballymena never looked like losing to the PSNI at the Showgrounds

Ballymena eased past PSNI 5-0 at the Showgrounds as they continued their bid to improve on last season's Irish Cup performance when they lost to Glentoran in the final.

Shay McCartan opened the scoring with a 17th-minute penalty after a handball in the area and two minutes later Ross Redman's delivery was mey by Ryan Waide's angled right-foot shot into the bottom corner.

After the break, Kofi Balmer scored twice, both headed efforts from Andy McGrory corners. Substitute Joe McCready completed the rout to keep the Sky Blues on track for a first Irish Cup success since 1989.

Comfortable for Crusaders against Knockbreda

Crusaders eased into the quarter-finals with a comfortable 5-0 victory over Championship side Knockbreda at Breda Park.

Paul Heatley had two efforts in the early stages but the 2019 winners took the lead when Ross Clarke played in Adam Lecky. The forward checked back inside and his effort bounced off defender Ross McCaughan before squirming through the gloves of goalkeeper Lewis Deane.

Jamie McGonigle almost made it two with a close-range header however the Crues put daylight between the sides by the break when Daniel Larmour headed home Clarke's free-kick.

Stephen Baxter's men continued where they left off after the restart when Ben Kennedy curled home a delighted free-kick from 35 yards.

Jordan Owens headed home from close range to make it four and Rodney Brown secured the victory with a low strike in the closing stages.

See all the goals from Saturday's matches in our Live Text Commentary page here.