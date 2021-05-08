Irish Cup: Donnelly gives Glens win over Reds
Glentoran striker Rory Donnelly scored against former club Cliftonville as the Irish Cup holders win 1-0 to set up a quarter-final against Crusaders.
Donnelly headed in from Dale Gorman's corner in the second half to secure a deserved Oval victory.
Cliftonville rarely threatened while Donnelly had a first-half goal ruled out for a high foot.
Gorman, Jay Donnelly and Ciaran O'Connor went close as the Glens dominated the second half.
