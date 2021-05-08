Last updated on .From the section Irish

Cliftonville midfielder Rory Hale tussles with Gael Bigirimana for the ball at the Oval

Glentoran striker Rory Donnelly scored against former club Cliftonville as the Irish Cup holders win 1-0 to set up a quarter-final against Crusaders.

Donnelly headed in from Dale Gorman's corner in the second half to secure a deserved Oval victory.

Cliftonville rarely threatened while Donnelly had a first-half goal ruled out for a high foot.

Gorman, Jay Donnelly and Ciaran O'Connor went close as the Glens dominated the second half.

