Match ends, Inter Milan 5, Sampdoria 1.
Former Manchester United and Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez scored twice as Italian champions Inter Milan thrashed Sampdoria.
In their first match since being confirmed as the winners of Serie A for the first time in 11 years, Inter were 3-1 up at half-time.
Roberto Gagliardini opened the scoring for Antonio Conte's side before Sanchez scored two in the space of 10 minutes.
Andrea Pinamonti added a fourth before Lautaro Martinez's penalty.
Sampdoria, whose goal came from Senegal winger Keita Balde, are ninth in the table with three matches remaining.
Inter are 15 points clear of second-placed Napoli, who won 4-1 away to Spezia earlier on Saturday.
Line-ups
Inter Milan
Formation 3-5-2
- 1HandanovicSubstituted forRaduat 45'minutes
- 33D'Ambrosio
- 13Ranocchia
- 95Bastoni
- 2Hakimi
- 8Vecino
- 24EriksenSubstituted forBrozovicat 56'minutes
- 5GagliardiniSubstituted forBarellaat 61'minutes
- 15Young
- 7SánchezSubstituted forPinamontiat 55'minutes
- 10MartínezSubstituted forSensiat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 6de Vrij
- 9Lukaku
- 12Sensi
- 14Perisic
- 23Barella
- 27Padelli
- 36Darmian
- 37Skriniar
- 77Brozovic
- 97Radu
- 99Pinamonti
Sampdoria
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 1Audero
- 24Bereszynski
- 21TonelliBooked at 31minsSubstituted forYoshidaat 45'minutes
- 15Colley
- 3Augello
- 87Candreva
- 18ThorsbySubstituted forEkdalat 45'minutes
- 5Adrien SilvaBooked at 68mins
- 14JanktoSubstituted forDamsgaardat 45'minutes
- 11RamírezSubstituted forVerreat 45'minutes
- 10KeitaSubstituted forQuagliarellaat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Ekdal
- 8Verre
- 9Torregrossa
- 16Askildsen
- 19Regini
- 22Yoshida
- 23Gabbiadini
- 25Ferrari
- 26Léris
- 27Quagliarella
- 34Letica
- 38Damsgaard
- Referee:
- Giovanni Ayroldi
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away3
- Corners
- Home2
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Inter Milan 5, Sampdoria 1.
Andrea Pinamonti (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Bartosz Bereszynski (Sampdoria).
Corner, Sampdoria. Conceded by Andrea Ranocchia.
Attempt blocked. Valerio Verre (Sampdoria) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Tommaso Augello.
Attempt blocked. Valerio Verre (Sampdoria) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Antonio Candreva.
Corner, Sampdoria. Conceded by Andrea Ranocchia.
Corner, Sampdoria. Conceded by Ashley Young.
Hand ball by Ashley Young (Inter Milan).
Attempt saved. Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Adrien Silva.
Corner, Sampdoria. Conceded by Alessandro Bastoni.
Foul by Andrea Pinamonti (Inter Milan).
Albin Ekdal (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan).
Adrien Silva (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Stefano Sensi (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Bartosz Bereszynski (Sampdoria).
Attempt missed. Valerio Verre (Sampdoria) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Tommaso Augello with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Sampdoria. Fabio Quagliarella replaces Keita Baldé.