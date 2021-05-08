Italian Serie A
Inter MilanInter Milan5SampdoriaSampdoria1

Inter Milan 5-1 Sampdoria: Alexis Sanchez scores twice for Serie A champions

Alexis Sanchez turns away to celebrate after scoring for Inter Milan against Sampdoria
Inter scored five goals or more in a Serie A match for the third time this season

Former Manchester United and Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez scored twice as Italian champions Inter Milan thrashed Sampdoria.

In their first match since being confirmed as the winners of Serie A for the first time in 11 years, Inter were 3-1 up at half-time.

Roberto Gagliardini opened the scoring for Antonio Conte's side before Sanchez scored two in the space of 10 minutes.

Andrea Pinamonti added a fourth before Lautaro Martinez's penalty.

Sampdoria, whose goal came from Senegal winger Keita Balde, are ninth in the table with three matches remaining.

Inter are 15 points clear of second-placed Napoli, who won 4-1 away to Spezia earlier on Saturday.

Line-ups

Inter Milan

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1HandanovicSubstituted forRaduat 45'minutes
  • 33D'Ambrosio
  • 13Ranocchia
  • 95Bastoni
  • 2Hakimi
  • 8Vecino
  • 24EriksenSubstituted forBrozovicat 56'minutes
  • 5GagliardiniSubstituted forBarellaat 61'minutes
  • 15Young
  • 7SánchezSubstituted forPinamontiat 55'minutes
  • 10MartínezSubstituted forSensiat 73'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6de Vrij
  • 9Lukaku
  • 12Sensi
  • 14Perisic
  • 23Barella
  • 27Padelli
  • 36Darmian
  • 37Skriniar
  • 77Brozovic
  • 97Radu
  • 99Pinamonti

Sampdoria

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1Audero
  • 24Bereszynski
  • 21TonelliBooked at 31minsSubstituted forYoshidaat 45'minutes
  • 15Colley
  • 3Augello
  • 87Candreva
  • 18ThorsbySubstituted forEkdalat 45'minutes
  • 5Adrien SilvaBooked at 68mins
  • 14JanktoSubstituted forDamsgaardat 45'minutes
  • 11RamírezSubstituted forVerreat 45'minutes
  • 10KeitaSubstituted forQuagliarellaat 73'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Ekdal
  • 8Verre
  • 9Torregrossa
  • 16Askildsen
  • 19Regini
  • 22Yoshida
  • 23Gabbiadini
  • 25Ferrari
  • 26Léris
  • 27Quagliarella
  • 34Letica
  • 38Damsgaard
Referee:
Giovanni Ayroldi

Match Stats

Home TeamInter MilanAway TeamSampdoria
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home14
Away14
Shots on Target
Home7
Away3
Corners
Home2
Away8
Fouls
Home10
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Inter Milan 5, Sampdoria 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Inter Milan 5, Sampdoria 1.

  3. Post update

    Andrea Pinamonti (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Bartosz Bereszynski (Sampdoria).

  5. Post update

    Corner, Sampdoria. Conceded by Andrea Ranocchia.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Valerio Verre (Sampdoria) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Tommaso Augello.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Valerio Verre (Sampdoria) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Antonio Candreva.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Sampdoria. Conceded by Andrea Ranocchia.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Sampdoria. Conceded by Ashley Young.

  10. Post update

    Hand ball by Ashley Young (Inter Milan).

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Adrien Silva.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Sampdoria. Conceded by Alessandro Bastoni.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Andrea Pinamonti (Inter Milan).

  14. Post update

    Albin Ekdal (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan).

  16. Post update

    Adrien Silva (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Stefano Sensi (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Bartosz Bereszynski (Sampdoria).

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Valerio Verre (Sampdoria) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Tommaso Augello with a cross.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Sampdoria. Fabio Quagliarella replaces Keita Baldé.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inter Milan35267279304985
2Napoli35224978393970
3Atalanta34209579403969
4Juventus34209567313669
5AC Milan34216762412169
6Lazio33204960491164
7Roma34167115853555
8Sassuolo34141195651553
9Sampdoria35136164652-645
10Hellas Verona34119144142-142
11Udinese351010154047-740
12Bologna351010154857-940
13Genoa34812144052-1236
14Fiorentina34811154557-1235
15Torino33713134756-934
16Spezia35810174467-2334
17Cagliari3488184057-1732
18Benevento34710173768-3131
19Parma34311203671-3520
20Crotone3453264285-4318
View full Italian Serie A table

