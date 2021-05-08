Borussia Dortmund v RB Leipzig

B DortmundBorussia Dortmund14:30RB LeipzigRB Leipzig
Line-ups
B Dortmund
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 35Hitz
- 26Piszczek
- 16Akanji
- 15Hummels
- 13Guerreiro
- 23Can
- 8Dahoud
- 32Reyna
- 10T Hazard
- 7Sancho
- 11Reus
Substitutes
- 1Bürki
- 6Delaney
- 14Schulz
- 19Brandt
- 20Carvalho
- 24Meunier
- 27Tigges
- 30Passlack
- 36Knauff
RB Leipzig
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Gulácsi
- 4Orban
- 16Klostermann
- 5Upamecano
- 39Henrichs
- 25Olmo
- 44Kampl
- 3Angelino
- 7Sabitzer
- 10Forsberg
- 11Hwang Hee-Chan
Substitutes
- 6Konaté
- 8Haidara
- 9Poulsen
- 19Sørloth
- 21Kluivert
- 22Mukiele
- 23Halstenberg
- 27Laimer
- 33Martínez
- Referee:
- Daniel Siebert