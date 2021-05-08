German Bundesliga
B DortmundBorussia Dortmund14:30RB LeipzigRB Leipzig
Venue: SIGNAL IDUNA PARK, Germany

Borussia Dortmund v RB Leipzig

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Line-ups

B Dortmund

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 35Hitz
  • 26Piszczek
  • 16Akanji
  • 15Hummels
  • 13Guerreiro
  • 23Can
  • 8Dahoud
  • 32Reyna
  • 10T Hazard
  • 7Sancho
  • 11Reus

Substitutes

  • 1Bürki
  • 6Delaney
  • 14Schulz
  • 19Brandt
  • 20Carvalho
  • 24Meunier
  • 27Tigges
  • 30Passlack
  • 36Knauff

RB Leipzig

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Gulácsi
  • 4Orban
  • 16Klostermann
  • 5Upamecano
  • 39Henrichs
  • 25Olmo
  • 44Kampl
  • 3Angelino
  • 7Sabitzer
  • 10Forsberg
  • 11Hwang Hee-Chan

Substitutes

  • 6Konaté
  • 8Haidara
  • 9Poulsen
  • 19Sørloth
  • 21Kluivert
  • 22Mukiele
  • 23Halstenberg
  • 27Laimer
  • 33Martínez
Referee:
Daniel Siebert

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 8th May 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich31225486404671
2RB Leipzig31197555253064
3Wolfsburg31169654322257
4Frankfurt311511562471556
5B Dortmund311741066422455
6B Leverkusen31148951351650
7B Mgladbach311210959461346
8Union Berlin31111374738946
9Stuttgart32119125452242
10Freiburg31118124546-141
11Hoffenheim3199134550-536
12Mainz3198143450-1635
13Augsburg3296173249-1733
14Hertha Berlin3079143849-1130
15Werder Bremen3179153451-1730
16Arminia Bielefeld3186172351-2830
17Köln3178163256-2429
18Schalke3027211876-5813
View full German Bundesliga table

Top Stories