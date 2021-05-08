Irish Cup: Glentoran or Cliftonville to host Crusaders in quarter-finals
Crusaders will travel to the winners of the second round tie between Irish Cup holders Glentoran and Cliftonville in the quarter-finals of this year's competition on Tuesday night.
The Glens and the Reds face off in Saturday's 17:30 BST kick-off.
Larne will host Carrick Rangers in an east Antrim derby, while Loughgall, conquerors of Warrenpoint Town, are rewarded with a home tie with Linfield.
Ballymena United have home advantage over Championship outfit Dergview.
All ties are scheduled for Tuesday 11 May.
Irish Cup quarter-finals
Larne v Carrick Rangers
Loughgall v Linfield
Glentoran v Cliftonville or Crusaders
Ballymena United v Dergview