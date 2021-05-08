Last updated on .From the section Irish

Bangor twice led against Carrick Rangers but lost on penalties

Nedas Maciulaitis scored the only goal of the game as Championship side Loughgall beat Irish Premiership outfit Warrenpoint Town in the Irish Cup second round.

Carrick Rangers twice came from behind to force Premier Intermediate side Bangor into a penalty shootout.

The Premiership side triumphed 3-1 on penalties to reach the quarter-finals.

Dergview also booked their spot in the last eight with a 2-0 win over St. James' Swifts.

In the upset of the day, Maciulaitis' early goal was enough to take the 2018 semi-finalists into the last eight of this season's competition at Lakeview Park.

The Championship side made a perfect start with a goal inside three minutes when the ball ricocheted into the path of former Coleraine striker Maciulaitis, who beat Andy Coleman with a low finish via the inside of the post.

Warrenpoint tried to force an equaliser before the interval but couldn't find a way past their former keeper Berraat Turker.

Pablo Andrade wasted a couple of opportunities to double the home side's lead in the second half before Luke Gallagher's free-kick for Warrenpoint clipped the outside of the post.

But Dean Smith's side, who had beaten Banbridge Town on penalties in the first round seven days earlier, held on for a deserved win to reach the last eight for the second time in four seasons.

Carrick spot on against Bangor

Carrick survived a big scare in the Irish Cup as the Premiership side won a penalty shootout with Bangor after the game ended 2-2.

Both sides threatened at Taylor's Avenue before Bangor broke the deadlock three minutes before the break when Gareth Beattie tapped in after Aaron Hogg parried a Gerard McMullan shot.

Kyle Cherry rifled into the bottom corner to level early in the second half but Intermediate side Bangor restored their lead a minute later when Ben Arthurs slotted home.

However Carrick Rangers dug deep and were level once more when Jordan Jenkins headed in to take the second-round game to a shootout.

Rangers keeper Hogg saved two spot-kicks before Reece Glendinning converted with the decisive spot kick to win it 3-1 and put Carrick into the quarter-finals.

Dergview reach last eight

Dergview, managed by former Northern Ireland international Ivan Sproule, fought their way into the last eighth with a determined 2-0 victory over Premier Intermediate side St James' Swifts at Ferney Park.

Sean McCarron fired a low effort across the face of goal in the early stages but the striker broke the deadlock on 25 minutes when he burst into the area and tucked a low finish beyond Ethan Carry.

Garth Falconer spurned a great opportunity from close range as Dergview remained firmly on top and although St James' Swifts, who got a walkover into the second round, continued to put in plenty of effort they created few goalscoring chances.

Dergview secured their spot in the last eight with five minutes to play when former Ballymena United and Glenavon midfielder Kevin Braniff collided with McCarron from a corner.

Striker McCarron dusted himself down to tuck away the spot kick and the Swifts finished the match with 10 men as goalkeeper Carry was sent off for protesting the decision in the aftermath.

See all the goals from Saturday's matches in our Live Text Commentary page here.