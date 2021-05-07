Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Scottish FA president Rod Petrie has hit out at Rangers chief Stewart Robertson over "inaccuracies" in his interview about the possibility of introducing Colts teams. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Aberdeen are poised to make a move to bring Clark Robertson back to Pittodrie while defender Mikey Devlin is set to be offered a short-term deal. (Press & Journal) external-link

Hapoel Be'er Sheva are keen on Celtic midfielder Nir Bitton, with Maccabi Tel Aviv also interested in taking the Israel international back home. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Ibrox legend Ally McCoist reckons Rangers could get up to £30m if they're forced to sell star winger Ryan Kent in the summer. (Daily Record) external-link

German side VfL Bochum have joined the race for Rangers playmaker Ianis Hagi, according to reports in his native Romania. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Christian Doidge insists former Hibs manager John Collins was wrong to say his strike partner Kevin Nisbet does not work hard enough off the ball. (Daily Record) external-link

St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin calls for the five substitutes rule to be made permanent - to help Scottish clubs develop younger players. (Herald) external-link

Brighton vow to get Republic of Ireland Ireland defender Shane Duffy "back on his feet" after an unsuccessful loan spell at Celtic. (Scotsman) external-link

Fleetwood Town's highly-rated teenager Josh Feeney is attracting interest from a host of English Premier League clubs and Celtic. (Daily Mail) external-link