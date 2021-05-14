Boreham Wood v Wrexham

Boreham WoodBoreham Wood15:00WrexhamWrexham
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section National League
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Sutton United
|39
|23
|9
|7
|66
|34
|32
|78
|2
|Torquay
|39
|23
|8
|8
|64
|35
|29
|77
|3
|Stockport
|39
|20
|12
|7
|65
|29
|36
|72
|4
|Hartlepool
|39
|20
|10
|9
|59
|39
|20
|70
|5
|Notts County
|38
|18
|9
|11
|56
|38
|18
|63
|6
|Chesterfield
|39
|19
|5
|15
|56
|41
|15
|62
|7
|Halifax
|39
|18
|8
|13
|60
|48
|12
|62
|8
|Bromley
|39
|17
|11
|11
|57
|49
|8
|62
|9
|Wrexham
|38
|17
|10
|11
|55
|36
|19
|61
|10
|Eastleigh
|37
|15
|11
|11
|41
|36
|5
|56
|11
|Dag & Red
|39
|16
|8
|15
|48
|45
|3
|56
|12
|Boreham Wood
|38
|12
|16
|10
|46
|39
|7
|52
|13
|Maidenhead United
|37
|14
|10
|13
|57
|52
|5
|52
|14
|Solihull Moors
|37
|15
|6
|16
|48
|45
|3
|51
|15
|Aldershot
|38
|15
|6
|17
|51
|53
|-2
|51
|16
|Yeovil
|38
|14
|6
|18
|52
|62
|-10
|48
|17
|Altrincham
|38
|11
|9
|18
|40
|54
|-14
|42
|18
|Weymouth
|38
|10
|6
|22
|42
|60
|-18
|36
|19
|Wealdstone
|39
|9
|6
|24
|44
|93
|-49
|33
|20
|Woking
|39
|8
|8
|23
|38
|62
|-24
|32
|21
|King's Lynn
|38
|7
|8
|23
|41
|85
|-44
|29
|22
|Barnet
|37
|6
|6
|25
|31
|82
|-51
|24
|23
|Dover
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Joe Wicks speaks to one of the UK's most decorated Olympians, Sir Mo Farah
Walk through the extraordinary transformation of trainers in the past 100 years
Get latest scores and headlines sent straight to your phone, sign-up to our newsletter and learn where to find us on online.
The latest rumours and stories from around the world of football.
Analysis and opinion from our chief football writer.
How to get into football - the most popular sport in the world, with clubs and facilities throughout the UK.