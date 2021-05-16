Stockport County v Torquay United

First Half ends, Stockport County 1, Torquay United 1.
Line-ups
Stockport
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Hinchliffe
- 3Jennings
- 18Croasdale
- 5Palmer
- 17Southam-Hales
- 19Reid
- 4Hogan
- 8Rooney
- 29Walker
- 30Cardwell
- 31Newby
Substitutes
- 2Minihan
- 6Maynard
- 9Bennett
- 16Keane
- 26Fitzsimons
Torquay
Formation 4-3-3
- 33Covolan Cauagnari
- 2Wynter
- 21Moxey
- 10Little
- 31Lewis
- 16Sherring
- 8Hall
- 12Randell
- 7Lemonheigh-Evans
- 11Andrews
- 19Boden
Substitutes
- 1MacDonald
- 4Cameron
- 25Waters
- 28Mbunga-Kimpioka
- 34Whitfield
- Referee:
- Andrew Kitchen
Live Text
Half Time
Post update
Goal! Stockport County 1, Torquay United 1. Scott Boden (Torquay United) converts the penalty with a.
Goal!
Goal! Stockport County 1, Torquay United 0. Macauley Southam-Hales (Stockport County).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match details to follow.