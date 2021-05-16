National League
StockportStockport County1TorquayTorquay United1

Stockport County v Torquay United

National League

Line-ups

Stockport

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Hinchliffe
  • 3Jennings
  • 18Croasdale
  • 5Palmer
  • 17Southam-Hales
  • 19Reid
  • 4Hogan
  • 8Rooney
  • 29Walker
  • 30Cardwell
  • 31Newby

Substitutes

  • 2Minihan
  • 6Maynard
  • 9Bennett
  • 16Keane
  • 26Fitzsimons

Torquay

Formation 4-3-3

  • 33Covolan Cauagnari
  • 2Wynter
  • 21Moxey
  • 10Little
  • 31Lewis
  • 16Sherring
  • 8Hall
  • 12Randell
  • 7Lemonheigh-Evans
  • 11Andrews
  • 19Boden

Substitutes

  • 1MacDonald
  • 4Cameron
  • 25Waters
  • 28Mbunga-Kimpioka
  • 34Whitfield
Referee:
Andrew Kitchen

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Stockport County 1, Torquay United 1.

  2. Post update

    Goal! Stockport County 1, Torquay United 1. Scott Boden (Torquay United) converts the penalty with a.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Stockport County 1, Torquay United 0. Macauley Southam-Hales (Stockport County).

  4. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  5. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match details to follow.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sutton United40249769343581
2Torquay39238864352977
3Hartlepool402110962402273
4Stockport392012765293672
5Wrexham3918101158382064
6Notts County3918101158401864
7Chesterfield401961556411563
8Bromley401712115951863
9Halifax40188146051962
10Eastleigh381611114436859
11Dag & Red40178155145659
12Solihull Moors38166165046454
13Boreham Wood391216114842652
14Maidenhead United381410145755252
15Aldershot39156185256-451
16Yeovil39156185563-851
17Altrincham39119194156-1542
18Weymouth39116224461-1739
19Wealdstone4097244493-4934
20Woking4088243964-2532
21King's Lynn3978244288-4629
22Barnet3866263185-5424
23Dover00000000
View full National League table

