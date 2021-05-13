Burnley v Leeds United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Leeds captain Liam Cooper has recovered from a muscle problem but isn't guaranteed an immediate return to the starting line-up according to head coach Marcelo Bielsa

TEAM NEWS

Recent Burnley absentees Robbie Brady and Kevin Long look set to miss out once more on Saturday.

Defender Charlie Taylor could make his 100th Premier League appearance for the Clarets against his former club.

Leeds United captain Liam Cooper - who has missed the past four games because of suspension and then injury - is available.

Kalvin Phillips, Raphinha and Rodrigo are also pushing for recalls after recently returning to fitness.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Burnley could win four consecutive home league matches against Leeds for the first time.

However, Leeds are vying to earn an unprecedented fourth straight top-flight victory in this fixture.

Burnley host Leeds in a top-flight match for the first time since September 1975, when the visitors won 1-0.

Burnley

Burnley could set an outright club record of nine consecutive top-flight home league games without a win.

They last endured a nine-match winless league run at home in the third tier in 1998-99.

The Clarets have lost their last four home Premier League games at Turf Moor in May.

Burnley's four victories in their past 16 league fixtures have all come away.

Chris Wood scored in his only Burnley appearance so far against former club Leeds - an 89th-minute penalty in a League Cup tie in September 2017.

Leeds United