Brighton & Hove Albion v West Ham United

Brighton captain Lewis Dunk is suspended, having become the first player to be sent off twice in the Premier League this season

TEAM NEWS

Brighton will be without suspended pair Lewis Dunk and Neal Maupay.

Adam Lallana is expected to be available after a calf problem but Joel Veltman and Davy Propper are likely to miss out with calf and ankle injuries respectively.

Declan Rice could return for West Ham, six weeks after damaging his knee while playing for England.

West Ham defender Aaron Cresswell should be fit despite suffering a dead leg against Everton last Sunday.

Angelo Ogbonna and Manuel Lanzini may also feature.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

West Ham's home defeat by Everton last weekend all but finished off their hopes of making the top four, even though it is still mathematically possible. I see more frustration for David Moyes' side here too.

Brighton will be without suspended duo Lewis Dunk and Neal Maupay after their red cards against Wolves but I still think Brighton will get something out of the game.

Staying up again this time means the Seagulls will spend a fifth consecutive season in the top flight for the first time in their history, which is a great achievement.

Well done to Brighton boss Graham Potter, and to the club's board - because they went out on a limb to bring him in as manager in 2019, and gave him a long contract too.

Prediction: 1-1

Lawro's full predictions v 1Xtra DJ Ace

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Brighton are undefeated in all seven Premier League meetings, although the last four were draws.

That seven-match winless run is West Ham's worst against any opponent in the Premier League.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton have won three of their past seven home league games, one more than in their previous 23 matches at the Amex Stadium.

They head into the fixture unbeaten in three home matches, taking seven points.

The Seagulls have kept six clean sheets in their nine Premier League home games in 2021.

Albion need five points to eclipse their club record top-flight points tally of 41, set last season.

They have dropped 23 points from winning positions in the Premier League this season.

Danny Welbeck is one short of 50 Premier League goals.

West Ham United