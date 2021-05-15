Dundee v Raith Rovers

Max Anderson (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Dundee
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number13Player nameLegzdinsAverage rating
5.75
- Squad number16Player nameElliottAverage rating
3.67
- Squad number14Player nameAshcroftAverage rating
3.00
- Squad number3Player nameMcGheeAverage rating
5.50
- Squad number2Player nameKerrAverage rating
5.50
- Squad number24Player nameAndersonAverage rating
5.50
- Squad number8Player nameByrneAverage rating
5.50
- Squad number26Player nameAdamAverage rating
4.50
- Squad number18Player nameMcMullanAverage rating
5.50
- Squad number10Player nameMcGowanAverage rating
5.00
- Squad number35Player nameCummingsAverage rating
7.00
Substitutes
Avg
No players have been substituted yet
Raith Rovers
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameMacDonaldAverage rating
6.33
- Squad number2Player nameTumiltyAverage rating
6.67
- Squad number5Player nameMendyAverage rating
6.67
- Squad number6Player nameBenedictusAverage rating
6.67
- Squad number3Player nameMacDonaldAverage rating
6.67
- Squad number12Player nameMatthewsAverage rating
7.67
- Squad number8Player nameHendryAverage rating
7.67
- Squad number10Player nameVaughanAverage rating
8.33
- Squad number7Player nameArmstrongAverage rating
6.00
- Squad number23Player nameGozie UgwuAverage rating
8.00
- Squad number32Player nameGullanAverage rating
6.33
Substitutes
Avg
No players have been substituted yet
Line-ups
Dundee
Formation 4-3-2-1
- 13Legzdins
- 16Elliott
- 14Ashcroft
- 3McGhee
- 2Kerr
- 24Anderson
- 8Byrne
- 26Adam
- 18McMullan
- 10McGowan
- 35Cummings
Substitutes
- 7Jakubiak
- 9Mullen
- 11McDaid
- 12Ferrie
- 17Afolabi
- 21Sow
- 29Fisher
Raith Rovers
Formation 4-4-2
- 1MacDonald
- 2Tumilty
- 5Mendy
- 6Benedictus
- 3MacDonald
- 12Matthews
- 8Hendry
- 10Vaughan
- 7Armstrong
- 23Ugwu
- 32Gullan
Substitutes
- 9Duku
- 13Spencer
- 17Thomson
- 18Tait
- 22Cooney
- 26King
- 27Coulson
- Referee:
- Don Robertson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away4
- Corners
- Home1
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away7
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Foul by Fernandy Mendy (Raith Rovers).
Post update
Attempt missed. Jason Cummings (Dundee) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Post update
Cammy Kerr (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Gozie Ugwu (Raith Rovers).
Post update
Foul by Paul McGowan (Dundee).
Post update
Reghan Tumilty (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Charlie Adam (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Lewis Vaughan (Raith Rovers).
Post update
Foul by Max Anderson (Dundee).
Post update
Regan Hendry (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Kieran MacDonald (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt missed. Reghan Tumilty (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left.
Goal!
Goal! Dundee 0, Raith Rovers 1. Lewis Vaughan (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Post update
Attempt missed. James Gullan (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Post update
Adam Legzdins (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by James Gullan (Raith Rovers).
Post update
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Christie Elliott.
Post update
Attempt saved. Lewis Vaughan (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt missed. Lee Ashcroft (Dundee) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.