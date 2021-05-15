Scottish Premiership - Play-off Semi-final - 2nd Leg
DundeeDundee0Raith RoversRaith Rovers1

Dundee v Raith Rovers

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Watch live from 19:15 BST

helpHow to play

Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.

Rating range key1 = Give it up10 = Pure perfection

Dundee

Starting XI

  1. Squad number13Player nameLegzdins
    Average rating

    5.75

  2. Squad number16Player nameElliott
    Average rating

    3.67

  3. Squad number14Player nameAshcroft
    Average rating

    3.00

  4. Squad number3Player nameMcGhee
    Average rating

    5.50

  5. Squad number2Player nameKerr
    Average rating

    5.50

  6. Squad number24Player nameAnderson
    Average rating

    5.50

  7. Squad number8Player nameByrne
    Average rating

    5.50

  8. Squad number26Player nameAdam
    Average rating

    4.50

  9. Squad number18Player nameMcMullan
    Average rating

    5.50

  10. Squad number10Player nameMcGowan
    Average rating

    5.00

  11. Squad number35Player nameCummings
    Average rating

    7.00

Substitutes

    No players have been substituted yet

Raith Rovers

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameMacDonald
    Average rating

    6.33

  2. Squad number2Player nameTumilty
    Average rating

    6.67

  3. Squad number5Player nameMendy
    Average rating

    6.67

  4. Squad number6Player nameBenedictus
    Average rating

    6.67

  5. Squad number3Player nameMacDonald
    Average rating

    6.67

  6. Squad number12Player nameMatthews
    Average rating

    7.67

  7. Squad number8Player nameHendry
    Average rating

    7.67

  8. Squad number10Player nameVaughan
    Average rating

    8.33

  9. Squad number7Player nameArmstrong
    Average rating

    6.00

  10. Squad number23Player nameGozie Ugwu
    Average rating

    8.00

  11. Squad number32Player nameGullan
    Average rating

    6.33

Substitutes

    No players have been substituted yet

Line-ups

Dundee

Formation 4-3-2-1

  • 13Legzdins
  • 16Elliott
  • 14Ashcroft
  • 3McGhee
  • 2Kerr
  • 24Anderson
  • 8Byrne
  • 26Adam
  • 18McMullan
  • 10McGowan
  • 35Cummings

Substitutes

  • 7Jakubiak
  • 9Mullen
  • 11McDaid
  • 12Ferrie
  • 17Afolabi
  • 21Sow
  • 29Fisher

Raith Rovers

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1MacDonald
  • 2Tumilty
  • 5Mendy
  • 6Benedictus
  • 3MacDonald
  • 12Matthews
  • 8Hendry
  • 10Vaughan
  • 7Armstrong
  • 23Ugwu
  • 32Gullan

Substitutes

  • 9Duku
  • 13Spencer
  • 17Thomson
  • 18Tait
  • 22Cooney
  • 26King
  • 27Coulson
Referee:
Don Robertson

Match Stats

Home TeamDundeeAway TeamRaith Rovers
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home4
Away7
Shots on Target
Home0
Away4
Corners
Home1
Away2
Fouls
Home3
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Max Anderson (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Fernandy Mendy (Raith Rovers).

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jason Cummings (Dundee) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

  4. Post update

    Cammy Kerr (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Gozie Ugwu (Raith Rovers).

  6. Post update

    Foul by Paul McGowan (Dundee).

  7. Post update

    Reghan Tumilty (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Charlie Adam (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Lewis Vaughan (Raith Rovers).

  10. Post update

    Foul by Max Anderson (Dundee).

  11. Post update

    Regan Hendry (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kieran MacDonald (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Reghan Tumilty (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left.

  14. Goal!

    Goal! Dundee 0, Raith Rovers 1. Lewis Vaughan (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. James Gullan (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

  16. Post update

    Adam Legzdins (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by James Gullan (Raith Rovers).

  18. Post update

    Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Christie Elliott.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lewis Vaughan (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lee Ashcroft (Dundee) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page

Top Stories