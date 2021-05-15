Scottish Premiership
HibernianHibernian0CelticCeltic0

Hibernian v Celtic

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Follow live coverage from 11:30 BST

Hibernian

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameMarciano
    Average rating

    6.49

  2. Squad number2Player nameGray
    Average rating

    6.66

  3. Squad number24Player nameMcGregor
    Average rating

    7.08

  4. Squad number5Player namePorteous
    Average rating

    6.87

  5. Squad number16Player nameStevenson
    Average rating

    6.88

  6. Squad number13Player nameGogic
    Average rating

    7.11

  7. Squad number11Player nameNewell
    Average rating

    7.28

  8. Squad number7Player nameMagennis
    Average rating

    6.92

  9. Squad number20Player nameHallberg
    Average rating

    6.88

  10. Squad number18Player nameMurphy
    Average rating

    7.10

  11. Squad number8Player nameWright
    Average rating

    6.98

Substitutes

    No players have been substituted yet

Celtic

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameBarkas
    Average rating

    5.41

  2. Squad number16Player nameKenny
    Average rating

    5.29

  3. Squad number57Player nameWelsh
    Average rating

    6.09

  4. Squad number35Player nameAjer
    Average rating

    6.29

  5. Squad number3Player nameTaylor
    Average rating

    5.88

  6. Squad number8Player nameBrown
    Average rating

    6.91

  7. Squad number42Player nameMcGregor
    Average rating

    5.91

  8. Squad number17Player nameChristie
    Average rating

    5.97

  9. Squad number14Player nameTurnbull
    Average rating

    6.76

  10. Squad number27Player nameElyounoussi
    Average rating

    6.58

  11. Squad number22Player nameEdouard
    Average rating

    6.02

Substitutes

    No players have been substituted yet

Line-ups

Hibernian

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Marciano
  • 2Gray
  • 24McGregor
  • 5Porteous
  • 16Stevenson
  • 13Gogic
  • 11Newell
  • 7Magennis
  • 20Hallberg
  • 18Murphy
  • 8Wright

Substitutes

  • 4Hanlon
  • 6McGinn
  • 9Doidge
  • 10Boyle
  • 15Nisbet
  • 21Dabrowski
  • 25Doig
  • 33Macey
  • 36Irvine

Celtic

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Barkas
  • 16KennyBooked at 10mins
  • 57Welsh
  • 35Ajer
  • 3Taylor
  • 8Brown
  • 42McGregor
  • 17Christie
  • 14Turnbull
  • 27Elyounoussi
  • 22Edouard

Substitutes

  • 9Griffiths
  • 10Ajeti
  • 12Soro
  • 47Murray
  • 49Forrest
  • 54Montgomery
  • 56Ralston
  • 65Hazard
  • 77Dembele
Referee:
William Collum

Match Stats

Home TeamHibernianAway TeamCeltic
Possession
Home30%
Away70%
Shots
Home1
Away7
Shots on Target
Home0
Away4
Corners
Home1
Away3
Fouls
Home2
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ryan Christie (Celtic) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  2. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ryan Christie (Celtic) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. David Turnbull (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Mohamed Elyounoussi.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Ofir Marciano.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Mohamed Elyounoussi (Celtic) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Odsonne Edouard.

  6. Post update

    Kristoffer Ajer (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Alexander Gogic (Hibernian).

  8. Booking

    Jonjoe Kenny (Celtic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Jamie Murphy (Hibernian).

  10. Post update

    Foul by Jonjoe Kenny (Celtic).

  11. Post update

    Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Joe Newell.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Darren McGregor (Hibernian) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Melker Hallberg with a cross following a corner.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Callum McGregor.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Darren McGregor.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Mohamed Elyounoussi (Celtic) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Greg Taylor.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. David Turnbull (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Greg Taylor with a cross.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Odsonne Edouard (Celtic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mohamed Elyounoussi.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Odsonne Edouard (Celtic).

  19. Post update

    Ryan Porteous (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers383260891376102
2Celtic382211578294977
3Hibernian381891148351363
4Aberdeen381511123635156
5St Johnstone381112153646-1045
6Livingston38129174254-1245
7Motherwell37129163853-1545
8St Mirren371111153745-844
9Dundee Utd371013143250-1843
10Ross County37106213365-3236
11Kilmarnock3796224154-1333
12Hamilton3779213465-3130
View full Scottish Premiership table

