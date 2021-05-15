Hibernian v Celtic

Attempt saved. Ryan Christie (Celtic) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Hibernian
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameMarcianoAverage rating
6.49
- Squad number2Player nameGrayAverage rating
6.66
- Squad number24Player nameMcGregorAverage rating
7.08
- Squad number5Player namePorteousAverage rating
6.87
- Squad number16Player nameStevensonAverage rating
6.88
- Squad number13Player nameGogicAverage rating
7.11
- Squad number11Player nameNewellAverage rating
7.28
- Squad number7Player nameMagennisAverage rating
6.92
- Squad number20Player nameHallbergAverage rating
6.88
- Squad number18Player nameMurphyAverage rating
7.10
- Squad number8Player nameWrightAverage rating
6.98
Substitutes
Avg
No players have been substituted yet
Celtic
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameBarkasAverage rating
5.41
- Squad number16Player nameKennyAverage rating
5.29
- Squad number57Player nameWelshAverage rating
6.09
- Squad number35Player nameAjerAverage rating
6.29
- Squad number3Player nameTaylorAverage rating
5.88
- Squad number8Player nameBrownAverage rating
6.91
- Squad number42Player nameMcGregorAverage rating
5.91
- Squad number17Player nameChristieAverage rating
5.97
- Squad number14Player nameTurnbullAverage rating
6.76
- Squad number27Player nameElyounoussiAverage rating
6.58
- Squad number22Player nameEdouardAverage rating
6.02
Substitutes
Avg
No players have been substituted yet
Line-ups
Hibernian
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Marciano
- 2Gray
- 24McGregor
- 5Porteous
- 16Stevenson
- 13Gogic
- 11Newell
- 7Magennis
- 20Hallberg
- 18Murphy
- 8Wright
Substitutes
- 4Hanlon
- 6McGinn
- 9Doidge
- 10Boyle
- 15Nisbet
- 21Dabrowski
- 25Doig
- 33Macey
- 36Irvine
Celtic
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Barkas
- 16KennyBooked at 10mins
- 57Welsh
- 35Ajer
- 3Taylor
- 8Brown
- 42McGregor
- 17Christie
- 14Turnbull
- 27Elyounoussi
- 22Edouard
Substitutes
- 9Griffiths
- 10Ajeti
- 12Soro
- 47Murray
- 49Forrest
- 54Montgomery
- 56Ralston
- 65Hazard
- 77Dembele
- Referee:
- William Collum
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home30%
- Away70%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away4
- Corners
- Home1
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away2
Live Text
Attempt missed. Ryan Christie (Celtic) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Attempt saved. David Turnbull (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Mohamed Elyounoussi.
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Ofir Marciano.
Attempt saved. Mohamed Elyounoussi (Celtic) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Odsonne Edouard.
Kristoffer Ajer (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alexander Gogic (Hibernian).
Jonjoe Kenny (Celtic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Jamie Murphy (Hibernian).
Foul by Jonjoe Kenny (Celtic).
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Joe Newell.
Attempt missed. Darren McGregor (Hibernian) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Melker Hallberg with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Callum McGregor.
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Darren McGregor.
Attempt blocked. Mohamed Elyounoussi (Celtic) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Greg Taylor.
Attempt blocked. David Turnbull (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Greg Taylor with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Odsonne Edouard (Celtic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mohamed Elyounoussi.
Foul by Odsonne Edouard (Celtic).
Ryan Porteous (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
First Half begins.