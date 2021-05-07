Last updated on .From the section Irish

Northern Ireland's Heather Mearns has described the women's senior futsal team's first competitive win as a "brilliant feeling".

NI saw off hosts Lithuania 1-0 in the second qualifier for the European Women's Futsal Championship.

Northern Ireland must beat Slovakia on Saturday for a chance to reach the knockout finals in October.

"We made history, not just for Northern Ireland, but for any of the home nations," said Mearns.

"It was a brilliant feeling. I'm always proud to represent my country."

After losing their first game 4-1 to top seeds Serbia, Brown struck the winner on 22 minutes as Northern Ireland overcame Lithuania in Jonava to keep alive their hopes of reaching the finals.

The winners of three preliminary rounds this month will advance to the knockout finals in October, joining 13 teams given byes.

From there, four teams will emerge to contest a four-team tournament in March 2022, with one of those nations appointed as hosts.

And while Slovakia won their first two games to sit top of the table, Mearns believes her side still have a chance of qualifying.

"Anyone's beatable, you're not going to play sport if you don't think you can go out and win," added Mearns.

"We got to watch them [Slovakia] against Lithuania - they put seven past them.

"Their movement, it very fluid, they work really well together. Their game against Serbia was a tighter match up, so given the fact that we pushed Serbia really hard, I think if we put the same level of performance in, there's no reason why we can't get a result."

Mearns, who plays football for Crusaders Strikers in the Women's Irish Premiership, has been part of the international futsal set-up since 2017 and says she has witnessed considerable growth in the sport in that time.

"There's quite a few girls who have been here from the start," she said.

"I remember playing in the very first futsal league competition years ago and we've seen that grow and get bigger and better every year, with more teams entering.

"Because the IFA have set up the international team, they've been able to watch players play in this set up also. We're the only home nation with a senior women's team.

"People still don't know a lot about futsal, so we really want to grow the game and to make people aware of it."