Match ends, Lens 0, Lille 3.
Lille edged closer to their first Ligue 1 title in 10 years as a Burak Yilmaz double inspired them to a 3-0 win at 10-man Lens.
Yilmaz scored an early penalty before Clement Michelin was sent off for two yellow cards within 35 minutes.
The visitors capitalised with Yilmaz's 25-yard stunner, before Jonathan David added another after the break.
With two games left Lille are four points ahead of Paris St-Germain, who have a game in hand at Rennes.
Lille, last crowned champions in 2011, are looking to become the second club - after Monaco in 2016-17 - other than PSG to clinch the Ligue 1 title since 2013.
Line-ups
Lens
Formation 5-3-2
- 16Leca
- 11ClaussSubstituted forBouraat 67'minutes
- 24Gradit
- 4Bade
- 15FortesBooked at 67mins
- 13MichelinBooked at 35mins
- 18Cahuzac
- 28DoucoureSubstituted forMauricioat 85'minutes
- 8FofanaSubstituted forPereira Da Costaat 85'minutes
- 10KakutaSubstituted forSotocaat 72'minutes
- 9GanagoSubstituted forKalimuendoat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Fariñez
- 7Sotoca
- 14Medina
- 19Boura
- 22Mauricio
- 23Banza
- 25Jean
- 29Kalimuendo
- 33Pereira Da Costa
Lille
Formation 4-4-2
- 16Maignan
- 2Zeki ÇelikSubstituted forPiedat 75'minutes
- 6José FonteBooked at 65mins
- 5Botman
- 28Mandava
- 11de Araújo Guimarães NetoBooked at 39minsSubstituted forIkonéat 67'minutes
- 8da Silva RochaSubstituted forBradaricat 85'minutes
- 24Soumaré
- 7Bamba
- 9DavidSubstituted forWeahat 67'minutes
- 17YilmazSubstituted forYaziciat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Karnezis
- 3Embaló Djaló
- 10Ikoné
- 12Yazici
- 18Renato Sanches
- 22Weah
- 26Pied
- 29Bradaric
- 30Chevalier
- Referee:
- Clément Turpin
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away6
- Corners
- Home5
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Lens 0, Lille 3.
Post update
Reinildo (Lille) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Florian Sotoca (Lens).
Post update
Timothy Weah (Lille) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Loic Bade (Lens).
Substitution
Substitution, Lille. Domagoj Bradaric replaces Xeka.
Substitution
Substitution, Lens. Tony Mauricio replaces Cheick Oumar Doucoure.
Substitution
Substitution, Lens. David Da Costa replaces Seko Fofana.
Post update
Attempt saved. Seko Fofana (Lens) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Florian Sotoca.
Post update
Corner, Lens. Conceded by Jérémy Pied.
Post update
Attempt missed. José Fonte (Lille) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jérémy Pied with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Lille. Conceded by Steven Fortes.
Post update
Jonathan Ikoné (Lille) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Ismael Boura (Lens).
Post update
Attempt saved. Arnaud Kalimuendo (Lens) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jonathan Gradit with a cross.
Post update
Foul by Jérémy Pied (Lille).
Post update
Ismael Boura (Lens) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Jonathan Bamba (Lille) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Florian Sotoca (Lens).
