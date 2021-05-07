Last updated on .From the section European Football

Lille last won the Ligue 1 title in 2011

Lille edged closer to their first Ligue 1 title in 10 years as a Burak Yilmaz double inspired them to a 3-0 win at 10-man Lens.

Yilmaz scored an early penalty before Clement Michelin was sent off for two yellow cards within 35 minutes.

The visitors capitalised with Yilmaz's 25-yard stunner, before Jonathan David added another after the break.

With two games left Lille are four points ahead of Paris St-Germain, who have a game in hand at Rennes.

Lille, last crowned champions in 2011, are looking to become the second club - after Monaco in 2016-17 - other than PSG to clinch the Ligue 1 title since 2013.