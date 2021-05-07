French Ligue 1
LensLens0LilleLille3

Lens 0-3 Lille: Lille move closer to Ligue 1 title

Jonathan David scores for Lille
Lille last won the Ligue 1 title in 2011

Lille edged closer to their first Ligue 1 title in 10 years as a Burak Yilmaz double inspired them to a 3-0 win at 10-man Lens.

Yilmaz scored an early penalty before Clement Michelin was sent off for two yellow cards within 35 minutes.

The visitors capitalised with Yilmaz's 25-yard stunner, before Jonathan David added another after the break.

With two games left Lille are four points ahead of Paris St-Germain, who have a game in hand at Rennes.

Lille, last crowned champions in 2011, are looking to become the second club - after Monaco in 2016-17 - other than PSG to clinch the Ligue 1 title since 2013.

Line-ups

Lens

Formation 5-3-2

  • 16Leca
  • 11ClaussSubstituted forBouraat 67'minutes
  • 24Gradit
  • 4Bade
  • 15FortesBooked at 67mins
  • 13MichelinBooked at 35mins
  • 18Cahuzac
  • 28DoucoureSubstituted forMauricioat 85'minutes
  • 8FofanaSubstituted forPereira Da Costaat 85'minutes
  • 10KakutaSubstituted forSotocaat 72'minutes
  • 9GanagoSubstituted forKalimuendoat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Fariñez
  • 7Sotoca
  • 14Medina
  • 19Boura
  • 22Mauricio
  • 23Banza
  • 25Jean
  • 29Kalimuendo
  • 33Pereira Da Costa

Lille

Formation 4-4-2

  • 16Maignan
  • 2Zeki ÇelikSubstituted forPiedat 75'minutes
  • 6José FonteBooked at 65mins
  • 5Botman
  • 28Mandava
  • 11de Araújo Guimarães NetoBooked at 39minsSubstituted forIkonéat 67'minutes
  • 8da Silva RochaSubstituted forBradaricat 85'minutes
  • 24Soumaré
  • 7Bamba
  • 9DavidSubstituted forWeahat 67'minutes
  • 17YilmazSubstituted forYaziciat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Karnezis
  • 3Embaló Djaló
  • 10Ikoné
  • 12Yazici
  • 18Renato Sanches
  • 22Weah
  • 26Pied
  • 29Bradaric
  • 30Chevalier
Referee:
Clément Turpin

Match Stats

Home TeamLensAway TeamLille
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home11
Away11
Shots on Target
Home5
Away6
Corners
Home5
Away4
Fouls
Home15
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Lens 0, Lille 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Lens 0, Lille 3.

  3. Post update

    Reinildo (Lille) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Florian Sotoca (Lens).

  5. Post update

    Timothy Weah (Lille) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Loic Bade (Lens).

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Lille. Domagoj Bradaric replaces Xeka.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Lens. Tony Mauricio replaces Cheick Oumar Doucoure.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Lens. David Da Costa replaces Seko Fofana.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Seko Fofana (Lens) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Florian Sotoca.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Lens. Conceded by Jérémy Pied.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. José Fonte (Lille) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jérémy Pied with a cross following a corner.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Lille. Conceded by Steven Fortes.

  14. Post update

    Jonathan Ikoné (Lille) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Ismael Boura (Lens).

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Arnaud Kalimuendo (Lens) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jonathan Gradit with a cross.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Jérémy Pied (Lille).

  18. Post update

    Ismael Boura (Lens) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  19. Post update

    Jonathan Bamba (Lille) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Florian Sotoca (Lens).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 7th May 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lille362310362224079
2PSG35243879275275
3Monaco35225873413271
4Lyon352010570373370
5Marseille35151195043756
6Lens361511105551456
7Rennes351591148371154
8Montpellier351211125559-447
9Metz351210134242046
10Nice35137154447-346
11Reims35915114143-242
12Saint-Étienne35119154153-1242
13Angers35118163453-1941
14Brest35117174861-1340
15Bordeaux35116183752-1539
16Strasbourg35108174454-1038
17Lorient35108174662-1638
18Nantes35713153953-1434
19Nîmes3588193564-2932
20Dijon3539232466-4218
View full French Ligue 1 table

