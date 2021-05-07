Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Scotland are aiming to reach back-to-back World Cups

Scotland will start their bid to qualify for a second straight Women's World Cup in Hungary on 17 September.

A home tie four days later against the Faroe Islands completes an opening double header as the quest for the 2023 tournament in Australia and New Zealand begins.

Ukraine and Spain are the other sides in Scotland's section.

The national side are still without a head coach following Shelley Kerr's resignation in December.

Kerr led Scotland to a first World Cup finals in 2019, where they exited in the group stage after an agonising draw with Argentina.

That followed an appearance at the 2017 European Championships, but Scotland failed to qualify for the Euros in England next year.