Northern Ireland will play in their first major tournament next summer at Euro 2022

Northern Ireland will begin their 2023 World Cup qualifying campaign at home to Luxembourg on 17 September.

They host Latvia four days later before crunch meetings with England and Austria in October.

Home and away games against North Macedonia follow, with the four remaining matches to be played in April and September 2022.

The group winners will qualify for the tournament with the runners-up going into a play-off.

Fresh from their historic qualification for Euro 2022, Northern Ireland are hoping to build on their success by reaching their first World Cup, which will be held in Australia and New Zealand.

England are strong favourites to advance as group winners, with Austria the second highest-ranked side in the group.

Kenny Shiels side will twice meet these two teams in quick succession, in October 2021 and April 2022, in what could possibly be the group's telling encounters.

Northern Ireland's home opener against Luxembourg presents an excellent opportunity to begin with a win, as they face a side playing in their first ever major tournament qualifiers.

The venues for the games have not yet been decided, however after their Euro play-off win over Ukraine, Irish FA chief executive Patrick Nelson said the side could look forward to future games at Windsor Park.