Luke Southwood has played two Carabao Cup games and one FA Cup match for Reading this season

Reading goalkeeper Luke Southwood has signed a new contract that commits him to the Royals until the summer of 2023.

The 23-year-old has progressed through the club's academy ranks and has been the Championship side's second choice keeper for much of this season.

He made his debut in the Carabao Cup win over Colchester in September and has since played two further cup games.

Southwood spent last season on loan with Scottish top-flight side Hamilton and has also spent time at Eastleigh.

"Luke is a fantastic character, a very talented keeper and a patient and positive influence within our first team group who I know will always give his best in every session at Bearwood or in any game he plays," Reading manager Veljko Paunovic told the club website. external-link

"A child of this club, he fully deserves this new contract at Reading and I am sure he will grasp this opportunity to challenge for the goalkeeper shirt next season."