Shelina Zadorsky was part of Canada's squad that reached the second round of the 2019 Women's World Cup

Canada centre-back Shelina Zadorsky has signed a new contract with Tottenham.

The 28-year-old has extended her stay with the WSL side until the summer of 2022 with an option for a further year.

Zadorsky, who has won 69 caps for Canada and an Olympic bronze medal in 2016, moved to north London from Orlando Pride in August.

She has gone on to play 20 times for Spurs in all competitions this season and has captained the side since the turn of the year.

"I think we've created a really cool culture and it is exciting to see where we are heading," she told the club website. external-link

"The quality of this league is top tier and just playing week in, week out against some of the best opposition as well. For me as an individual it is testing me every week."