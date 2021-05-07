Last updated on .From the section Cheltenham

Lewis Freestone has established himself as a Cheltenham Town regular during the second half of this season

Cheltenham Town defender Lewis Freestone has signed a new two-year contract at the League Two club.

The 21-year-old former Brighton youngster has played 23 times since joining last summer, helping the Robins win promotion to League One.

Freestone made his debut against his former club Peterborough United in the Carabao Cup in early September.

He also featured in all four rounds of the Robins' FA Cup run which ended in a 3-1 loss to Manchester City.