Alex Scott has gone from playing in the eighth tier of English football with Guernsey FC to featuring for his country and Bristol City's first team in 15 months

Alex Scott is hopeful he and Bristol City's other young players can force their way into the first team on a regular basis next season.

Guernsey-born Scott, 17, has played twice in the Championship and is one of a number of young players getting chances due to injuries at the Robins.

Scott signed his first professional deal in early March and made his England Under-18 debut soon after.

"We just want to be making an impression," he told BBC Radio Bristol.

"We probably weren't here by choice, it's more the injuries to the first-team players, but when we have come up we've taken our chances.

"That's what we've got to continue to do in pre-season, just to impress the gaffer and then going into next season and the next few years that's where we're going to be aiming, starting every game for the first team."

Scott and the likes of Sam Bell and Ryley Towler have made the step up to the first team from the youth set-up this season.

But for Scott, the transition to the first team has been tinged with sadness as the Covid-19 pandemic has prevented his family from seeing him make his first-team and international debuts in person.

"From a kid I was playing at different academies in England and I'd have to fly over every weekend," he said.

"For me and my parents it's all paying off now and I just need to continue working hard and hopefully I'll get more chances.

"It's hard for them. They just want to see me play football and they haven't seen that for a while in person, and Covid hasn't helped with that as they haven't been able to come over and see me at all."