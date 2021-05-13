Newcastle United v Manchester City

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was visibly annoyed by his side's defeat to Chelsea last week, but they sealed a third title in four years when rivals Manchester United lost to Leicester

TEAM NEWS

Newcastle's top scorer Callum Wilson has been ruled out of their remaining three matches with a hamstring strain.

He joins Karl Darlow, Ryan Fraser, Isaac Hayden, Jamaal Lascelles and the suspended Fabian Schar on the sidelines.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola will be without Kevin De Bruyne, who is still troubled by a slight muscle issue.

Defender John Stones is available again after serving a three-match ban.

They have scored just five goals in those nine games. They have won 10 and scored 35 goals in the 26 fixtures he has played in

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Newcastle United's only victory in the past 26 Premier League meetings was by 2-1 at home in January 2019.

The Magpies have managed just 41 shots in their seven league matches against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City, averaging 23% possession across those games.

However, City have only won one of their four most recent away league games against the Magpies despite taking the lead in all three games they failed to win (D2, L1).

Newcastle's 49 home league wins in this fixture is a joint club record against an opponent, along with Aston Villa.

Newcastle United

Newcastle have earned 10 points from their past five league matches, as many as they managed in their previous 15.

The Magpies' only clean sheet in 21 Premier League home fixtures came in a 0-0 draw against Liverpool in December.

They are two short of equalling their club record for most home goals conceded in a Premier League season: 31, set in 2012-13.

Their only win in their last 20 Premier League matches against teams starting the day top of the table came against Chelsea in December 2014.

Joe Willock is the first English player to score in four successive Premier League appearances for Newcastle since Michael Owen 13 years ago.

Manchester City