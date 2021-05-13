Newcastle United v Manchester City

TEAM NEWS
Newcastle's top scorer Callum Wilson has been ruled out of their remaining three matches with a hamstring strain.
He joins Karl Darlow, Ryan Fraser, Isaac Hayden, Jamaal Lascelles and the suspended Fabian Schar on the sidelines.
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola will be without Kevin De Bruyne, who is still troubled by a slight muscle issue.
Defender John Stones is available again after serving a three-match ban.
- How Pep Guardiola reinvented his Premier League title winners
- Micah Richards on City's title win: ‘We’ve never seen anything like this before’
- Quiz: Name all the players to have scored in Premier League under Guardiola
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Newcastle United's only victory in the past 26 Premier League meetings was by 2-1 at home in January 2019.
- The Magpies have managed just 41 shots in their seven league matches against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City, averaging 23% possession across those games.
- However, City have only won one of their four most recent away league games against the Magpies despite taking the lead in all three games they failed to win (D2, L1).
- Newcastle's 49 home league wins in this fixture is a joint club record against an opponent, along with Aston Villa.
Newcastle United
- Newcastle have earned 10 points from their past five league matches, as many as they managed in their previous 15.
- The Magpies' only clean sheet in 21 Premier League home fixtures came in a 0-0 draw against Liverpool in December.
- They are two short of equalling their club record for most home goals conceded in a Premier League season: 31, set in 2012-13.
- Their only win in their last 20 Premier League matches against teams starting the day top of the table came against Chelsea in December 2014.
- Joe Willock is the first English player to score in four successive Premier League appearances for Newcastle since Michael Owen 13 years ago.
Manchester City
- Pep Guardiola has led a team to the title in nine of his 12 top-flight seasons as a manager.
- A win on Friday would ensure City establish an English league record of 12 successive away victories. They share the current record of 11 with Chelsea.
- If they avoid defeat, City will set a new record of 23 away games unbeaten in all competitions by a side in England's top four divisions, surpassing Notts County's 2012 run in League One.
- They are on a club record run of 19 consecutive away victories in all competitions since drawing 0-0 at Manchester United on 12 December. The aggregate score in those 19 wins is 48-9.
- Manchester City could lose successive Premier League matches for only the third time under Pep Guardiola, and first since December 2018.
- Sergio Aguero is one short of equalling the Premier League record for most goals for a single club: 183 by Wayne Rooney for Manchester United.