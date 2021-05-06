Last updated on .From the section Ross County

John Hughes will not be in the technical area in Ross County's next two games

Manager John Hughes will not be in the dugout for Ross County's final two Scottish Premiership fixtures after being given a four-match touchline ban.

Hughes will serve an immediate two-game ban for comments made about referees, with a further two matches suspended.

The 56-year-old said some officials external-link had a "personality bypass" when "they put that wee uniform on".

County, who are a point above second bottom Kilmarnock, host bottom side Hamilton Academical on Wednesday.

Accies are three points below County, who finish their campaign away to Motherwell on 16 May.

The side finishing bottom will be relegated and the 11th-placed team will face a side from the Championship over two legs for a place in next season's top flight.