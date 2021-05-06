Last updated on .From the section Aberdeen

Declan Gallagher is leaving Fir Park for Pittodrie

Declan Gallagher has signed a pre-contract to join Aberdeen from Motherwell this summer.

The Scotland international, 30, has agreed a two-year contract with the Dons after making 72 appearances for Well, where he has been captain.

He will be joined at Pittodrie by Celtic skipper Scott Brown, who has also agreed a summer move north.

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass says Gallagher is "one of the country's top centre backs".

The defender started his career at Celtic but made his name with Dundee and Livingston before moving to Fir Park in 2019. He has made 364 club appearances and seven for his country.

"We are delighted to be able to add someone of Declan's quality to the first team," Glass told the Aberdeen website.

"Declan was highly sought after and we beat off stiff competition to get him here, but it's really encouraging to see he believes Aberdeen is the correct place for the next stage of his career and we are eagerly looking forward to working with him when he arrives in the summer."