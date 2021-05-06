Last updated on .From the section Charlton

Jake Forster-Caskey will not appear in the League One play-offs should Charlton finish in the top six

Charlton midfielder Jake Forster-Caskey faces another lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering anterior cruciate ligament damage again.

It means the 27-year-old will not be available if Charlton are involved in the League One play-offs.

Forster-Caskey suffered the injury during the Addicks' win over Lincoln City on Tuesday.

He was out for eight months after previously sustaining ACL damage in August 2018.

Former Brighton man Forster-Caskey has made 38 appearances for Charlton in all competitions this season, scoring six times.

Charlton are eighth in League One - one point off the play-off places - and host champions Hull on Sunday in the final game of the regular campaign.