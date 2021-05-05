Megan Walsh: Brighton Women goalkeeper signs new deal until 2023

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Megan Walsh in action for Brighton Women
Megan Walsh has made over 450 saves in the WSL over the course of her career - more than any other goalkeeper since the league's first season in 2011

Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper Megan Walsh has signed a new contract with the Women's Super League club.

The 26-year-old, who joined the Sussex outfit in 2019, will now remain with the Seagulls until the summer of 2023.

"Meg is a brilliant professional and such a great asset for us," head coach Hope Powell told the club website.external-link

"Some of her performances this season have been outstanding, and the good thing is she still wants to grow and develop."

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport