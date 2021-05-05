Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Megan Walsh has made over 450 saves in the WSL over the course of her career - more than any other goalkeeper since the league's first season in 2011

Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper Megan Walsh has signed a new contract with the Women's Super League club.

The 26-year-old, who joined the Sussex outfit in 2019, will now remain with the Seagulls until the summer of 2023.

"Meg is a brilliant professional and such a great asset for us," head coach Hope Powell told the club website. external-link

"Some of her performances this season have been outstanding, and the good thing is she still wants to grow and develop."