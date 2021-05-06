Micky Mellon (right) took over at Dundee United last summer

Scottish Cup semi-final: Hibernian v Dundee United Venue: Hampden Date: Saturday, 8 May Kick-off: 16:00 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

Micky Mellon has urged Dundee United to "stay in the moment" when they face Hibernian on Saturday for a place in the Scottish Cup final.

United did not beat Hibs in this season's Premiership matches and last won the cup in 2010.

St Mirren take on St Johnstone in Sunday's second semi-final.

"It is a great opportunity for everybody, there is no doubt about that," said Mellon.

"All four managers will be thinking, 'this could be my time'. When the Old Firm are not involved in it your chances increase, but you have still got to get the job done.

"You have got to play the game as it comes to you, stay in the moment, in the now and if you get your performance right in all those moments, then you will get the prize.

"But if you start thinking about the prize too early and you haven't jumped all of those hurdles yet, you can make it very difficult for yourself."

Former Fleetwood Town and Tranmere Rovers manager Mellon has enjoyed success in play-off matches in England and also took Shrewsbury Town up as League Two winners.

"It is difficult to measure because the play-offs are life changing, the games are do or die," he explained. "That is 46 games, a semi-final, two legs and a one-off at Wembley - all in, your whole season all in.

"One goes to the level above and a different life and one remains where they are so that is a different type of game and I have been involved in a lot of them.

'Cup semi-finals? Again very different, a massive opportunity to get to a cup final, a different sort of feel to those kind of games, but certainly we know how massive it is to the football club and to the players, their families and to the fans."