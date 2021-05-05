Aaron Bolger and Daniel Lafferty in action during Longford's 2-0 win over Derry City in March

League of Ireland Premier Division: Derry City v Longford Town Date: Friday, 7 May Venue: Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium Kick-off: 19:45 BST

Derry City manager Ruaidhri Higgins has called on his team to be "more aggressive in their play" as they prepare to face Longford Town in Friday night's Premier Division encounter.

The Candystripes have won at Sligo Rovers and Bohemians since Higgins took over as boss but went down 2-1 at home to Finn Harps on Monday.

They lost 2-0 at Longford in the opening game of the season on 20 March.

"We have to set up to try and win our home games," said Higgins.

"Longford are very well organised, aggressive in the middle of the pitch and have three players at the top end of the pitch who are potential match-winners for them," observed the Derry City manager.

"They got a good point against Dundalk during the week and it took Shamrock Rovers until the 93rd minute at Tallaght to beat them so we know we are in for a tough test.

"So it's about nullifying their threats and trying to get into good areas to go and affect the game, putting more crosses into the box. If we play to our ful potential we can win the game."

Derry lie eighth in the table, two points above their opponents on Friday night.

"The players are in positive mood, there is good energy about them. We have broken down the game with Finn Harps and we know where we let ourselves down.

"We kept going right to the end and could have got something from it so that shows there is real character in this team."