Jordi Osei-Tutu has also been on loan at second-tier Bundesliga side VfL Bochum while at Arsenal

Championship: Cardiff City v Rotherham United Venue: Cardiff City Stadium Date: Saturday, 8 May Kick-off: 12:30 BST Coverage: BBC Radio Wales live commentary on SE FM & DAB, plus live text and score updates on the BBC Sport website and app

Jordi Osei-Tutu has returned to parent club Arsenal from his loan at Cardiff City after suffering another injury.

The 22-year-old has made only nine Bluebirds appearances, with an ankle ligament injury his latest problem.

The defender will miss Cardiff's final Championship game, at home to Rotherham on Saturday because of it.

"It's awful, its demoralising and you almost get embarrassed if you keep getting injured," said Cardiff boss Mick McCarthy.

"It's soul-destroying for players, especially young players. So I do feel for him because he is a terrific talent, he really is.

"The little bits I have seen of him, I loved him."

Osei-Tutu suffered a hamstring injury at Cardiff in October, having impressed at right-back, and had six months on the sidelines before making his final two appearances for the club in April.

Millers time

Cardiff expect to have top scorer Kieffer Moore available for Saturday's game with Rotherham, which will help decide the fate of the Millers, who are currently in the Championship relegation zone.

Rotherham need to win and for Derby County to fail to beat Sheffield Wednesday at Pride Park.

McCarthy admires the way Paul Warne's Rotherham have taken their survival to the last day and expects the visitors to fight "tooth and nail" to preserve their Championship status.

"I think Paul Warne's teams play that way anyway, they give everything," said McCarthy.

"It's a bit like us, we are not going out to show everybody how to play a wonderful game of football, we are going out to win it.

"Warney's teams have been great, I really like Paul, but unfortunately as much as I like him we will be going tooth and nail to win the game as well."

Canadian international Junior Hoilett and striker Max Watters are sidelined for the game as Cardiff look to secure a seventh-place position finish.