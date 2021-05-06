Last updated on .From the section St Johnstone

Scottish Cup: St Mirren v St Johnstone Venue: Hampden Park Date: Sunday, 9 May Kick-off: 14:15 BST Coverage: Watch on BBC One Scotland; listen on BBC Radio Scotland; live text coverage on the BBC Sport website & app

Four St Johnstone players will miss Sunday's Scottish Cup semi-final with St Mirren after two members of the squad tested positive for Covid-19.

The club say the two players advised to isolate tested negative and the latest round of tests were all negative.

Callum Davidson's side are bidding for a cup double after winning the League Cup in February.

"It's very unfortunate for four of our players to miss out on the important game on Sunday," St Johnstone said.

"However, we wish all of them well and their health and wellbeing will always be our priority. We will keep our supporters updated if we need to share further information."

Sunday's match at Hampden, which kicks off at 14:15 BST, will be broadcast on BBC One Scotland with coverage also on BBC Radio Scotland and the BBC Sport website.