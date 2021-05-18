Emma Hayes MBE has been in charge of Chelsea since 2012, following a stint at American club Chicago Red Stars. She was previously assistant manager at Arsenal. With Chelsea, Hayes has won three Women's Super League titles - including the club's first in 2015 - as well as two FA Cups and a Spring Series. She is widely regarded as one of the country's best managers.

I like winning, but medals don't take a prominent place in my household. Pictures do.

My motivations have never been stimulated by trophies, ever. It's not the trophies or the medals I go to work for - it's the process.

It's the process of finding new levels, finding your edge and finding the little gains. I work with people not a product.

Helping people to develop, fulfil their potential and helping them recognise the value of their self-control and self-ownership - that's what I enjoy doing.

Immediately after our Champions League final defeat by Barcelona I was disappointed because the game was over so quickly and the thousands of hours you put into preparation were over within eight minutes.

My initial feeling was that Barcelona were worthy winners, a classy side and a step above us on that night.

I know how valuable pain is when it comes to performance. Eight of their players had been in that final two years ago when they lost 4-1 to Lyon and they weren't going to be on the losing team again. That's extremely difficult to play against.

But it was so unlike us to give away goals like we did after 35 seconds and eight minutes. That was the most disappointing part of it.

Barcelona were an outstanding team and absolutely deserved it but they only had four shots on target all night and scored from all four. They were so clinical and ruthless.

We didn't take our chances and they took theirs. That was the difference and that's what it is at the top level. The reality was I didn't think we were good enough.

I know my team will respond

It was Chelsea's first appearance in a Champions League final

There can only be one winner but it doesn't mean you haven't gained a lot. I know we gained a lot.

I just thought 'it's OK, we weren't ready'. I'm calm about these things.

Winning the most illustrious prize is extremely difficult. I know my dressing room. I know they will respond.

Everyone has been humbled in defeat. And that's OK too. Humility really matters to me. When you're beaten by a better team, you just have to say 'fair enough'.

There were a lot of our players in their first Champions League final - only Pernille Harder has played at that level before. The inexperience showed.

You can only build on that. While it was a sombre and disappointed dressing room after the game, there is no shame in having a silver medal from a Champions League final.

I will reflect hard on what else we need to do to go that step further. I enjoy this part of the process. It's a painful one - but I enjoy it.

I'm gutted for the players but it's no shame whatsoever to it... as long as we learn from it.

Why we made an impact off the pitch

Chelsea fans were unable to celebrate with the players after they won back-to-back WSL titles

I always think of perspective. It's been a wonderful season. We brought new fans to the sport. A lot of people were excited about the game on Sunday.

They were drawn to a domestic game - not a World Cup or a European Championship. I had more messages from around the world than I have for any other game.

I hope fans appreciate how much we missed them this year. Football missed fans. I hope those who have been developed through the TV coverage will become paying match-goers. That will elevate the sport to the next level.

We have played our part in raising the profile and we have done it with such wonderful role models. The players are amazing!

They are gracious in defeat, together in the difficult moments and I am proud of them. Of course I'm gutted but perspective for me is absolutely crucial.

How I'll motivate myself to go again

Emma Hayes won the Champions League - known then as the Uefa Cup - as part of the coaching staff at Arsenal in 2007

It's been a difficult year. I admire the players for what they went through during Covid-19. I empathise with them and I appreciate the sacrifices.

This is a profession of sacrifice but some players haven't been home for over a year. I'm so excited for them to connect with the people who matter the most to them - their family. That means a lot to me.

I'm in charge of my motivation. I'm in charge of my confidence and in charge of determining what the outcome is for myself - nobody else.

Motivating myself is as challenging as it is for everyone but I know that I take responsibility for my life and my actions.

If I want the players to mirror that, then I have to demonstrate that. I'm someone who feels you have to take ownership of your destiny.

