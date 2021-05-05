Rangers colts reached the semi-finals of last season's Challenge Cup

Old Firm colt teams could be playing in the SPFL pyramid next term after the Lowland League confirmed it is in "productive" talks with Celtic and Rangers over a one-season invite.

The Lowland League says the proposal, which is at an early stage, would aid its clubs, the Old Firm youngsters' development, and the Scottish game.

SPFL clubs would have vote in favour.

A recent plan for Old Firm colts to play in a 16-team League 2 next season failed to attract enough support.

Both 'B' sides have competed in the Scottish Challenge Cup - along with Under-21 teams from all Premiership clubs - since 2018-19.

The Lowland and Highland Leagues are the fifth tier of Scottish football, with the champions of each division playing each other for the right to face League 2's bottom club in the play-off final.

The importance of the pyramid "will be unaffected by this plan", says Lowland League chairman George Fraser.

He added: "It is clear from the discussions we have had that both Celtic and Rangers are looking for a league to put their 'B' teams into where they can develop as players.

"We will continue to have discussions with various parties over the next week or so. Hopefully this will result in an exciting outcome which is a clear demonstration of the Lowland League leading the way in how to modernise our football structures for the benefit of all."