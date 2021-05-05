Last updated on .From the section QPR

Geoff Cameron has featured 34 times for QPR this season

QPR club captain Geoff Cameron will leave the Championship outfit at the end of the season.

The 35-year-old midfielder has made 90 appearances for the R's since joining from Stoke City, initially on loan, in August 2018.

The former United States international will return to America after Saturday's game against Luton Town.

"It's been an absolute privilege to both captain and play for QPR," he told the club website. external-link

"There have been ups and downs, but I have really enjoyed my time at the club."