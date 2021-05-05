Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Manchester United's postponed home Premier League match with Liverpool has been rearranged for Thursday, 13 May.

The decision means United must play two games in the space of 50 hours as their home game against Leicester has been moved forward a day to Tuesday, 11 May.

Liverpool's game at West Brom, which was thought might be moved to accommodate the fixture, will remain as scheduled on Sunday, 16 May.

Thousands of United supporters demonstrated against the Glazer family's ownership at Old Trafford and the team hotel prior to the Liverpool game on Sunday, forcing its abandonment.

More to follow.