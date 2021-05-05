Last updated on .From the section Southampton

Jannik Vestergaard's red card against Leicester was the first of his career

Southampton have successfully appealed against the red card issued to defender Jannik Vestergaard in Friday's 1-1 draw with Leicester City.

He was dismissed for denying Leicester's Jamie Vardy a goal-scoring opportunity 10 minutes into the game.

However, an independent regulatory commission has upheld a claim for wrongful dismissal.

His one-match ban has subsequently been quashed and he will be available to face Liverpool on Saturday.