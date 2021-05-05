Stephen Ward: Ipswich Town will not offer experienced left-back new deal
Ipswich Town defender Stephen Ward will not be offered a new contract by the League One club this summer.
The 35-year-old left-back has started 29 league games for the Suffolk club this season, with his last appearance coming on 24 April.
One more start by the Republic of Ireland international would automatically trigger an additional 12 months on his deal at Portman Road.
"Everyone wishes Stephen all the best for the future," boss Paul Cook said.
Ipswich announced in April that midfielder Alan Judge would not play this season because they were "not in a position" to trigger an automatic 12-month extension to his contract.